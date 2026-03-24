Non-Opening Day Roster Players Who will Impact the Cincinnati Reds in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds finalized their Opening Day roster over the weekend. Most people immediately agreed with every decision that Terry Francona and the Reds made.

One of the the main things everyone agreed on is that this will not be the final copy of the team we see in September.

Last year the Reds had 10 players on their Opening Day roster who were not a part of the Wild Card roster in October. In fact, 53 players recorded outs on the mound or took hacks in the batter’s box, with one more (Ryan Vilade) seeing time as a defensive replacement but not recording a plate appearance.

Knowing this, there will be some impact from players who didn’t make the initial draft of the Reds roster.

Biggest Impact Position Player: Rece Hinds

May 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Rece Hinds (57) celebrates after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hinds performed well in Spring Training, but this is more exciting because it was seemingly a continuation of a renaissance that he experienced in Louisville late last year. He has always been a powerful bat, but his strikeout rate has been such a negative to his game that he just hasn’t been given much of an opportunity to prove he can stick at the MLB level.

Last year when he got a taste of MLB pitching, Hinds struck out 47.7% of the time in 44 plate appearances. This wasn’t a surprise as he sported a 37.9% strikeout rate at Triple-A in 2024. It was when he returned to Triple-A in 2025 that things took a very good turn.

Hinds cut his strikeout rate by 125 to a much more manageable 25.9% for the Bats last year. That was in 436 plate appearances, so it’s a bit of a trustworthy sample size. That saw him raise his slash line to .308/.359/.563 with 24 bombs.

He just needs an opportunity to open up for regular playing time and he may finally take off for the Reds.

Biggest Impact Pitcher: Hagen Danner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hagen Danner (81) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds signed Danner to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, so he was easily sent to Louisville, no waivers required. He sported some awesome stuff in camp.

Danner has exactly one out more than you or I on a MLB mound in his career, but he’s received fantastic marks on his fastball and slider. He’s got plenty of strikeout potential that can help this bullpen at some point this season.

Someone You've Forgotten: Chase Petty

Jun 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eleventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In two starts last year, Petty struggled. As is the case with most fans in most sports, most decided he wasn’t very good. Don’t be part of this “most” category.

Petty only pitched in two recorded games during this Spring Training before making his big start in the Spring Breakout game against the San Francisco Giants top prospects. That game was a bit of a showcase of what could be. He tossed four shutout innings with just one hit allowed. He also struck out six and sported a 102 MPH fastball.

He wont be the first up to replace a hobbled starting pitcher, but he will be electric when he gets the call.

Hector Rodriguez

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is quite a conundrum. The Reds outfield is the land of opportunity. Rodriguez entered this Cactus League schedule with a chance to prove how good he can be. He may not be an Opening Day outfielder, but he could show the Reds they need to make him an early season call up.

If anything he proved the opposite.

Rodriguez was awkward in the field, misplaying a number of fly balls that I would deem past the point of acceptable. He also produced exactly zero moments at the plate that made me feel as though I needed to see more. Sure, he received just 17 plate appearances, but he had only four hard-hit balls.

He also swung at 56% of pitches that were outside the strike zone. Hello scouting report.

He will begin the year as Louisville’s everyday left fielder. He will make the big leagues at some point this season, even if he won't be the first outfielder they call up.