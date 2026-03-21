Reds Veteran Wins Final Roster Spot Over Former First-Round Pick

The Cincinnati Reds made their final roster cuts on Saturday. They added veteran non-roster invitee Nathaniel Lowe to the 40-man and informed him he would make the Opening Day roster.

In a corresponding roster move, they sent outfielder JJ Bleday to Triple-A Louisville.

This was Cincinnati's most intriguing position battle in quite some time. Will Benson, Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, and Rece Hinds all impressed offensively this spring. The decision likely came down to the fact that Lowe had an opt-out in his contract and he would have been able to go sign with another team if he didn't make the roster. While the Reds think highly of Bleday, who they signed in the offseason to a one-year deal, he still has minor league options remaining, which made the decision easier.

The Reds also optioned Rece Hinds and Zach Maxwell to Triple-A.

Lowe's 2026 Role

From left, Cincinnati Reds infielders Eugenio Suárez (28), Nathaniel Lowe (31) and Sal Stewart (27) share a conversation during the first day of full squad workouts , Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowe brings a veteran presence to the 2026 squad. While he most likely won't play every day, he will add pop to the lineup against right-handed pitching, as well as be a player who brings some pop off the bench, something the Reds haven't had in years past.

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The 30-year-old is expected to split time between first base and designated hitter when he’s in the lineup.

Lowe had 42 plate appearances in 15 Spring Training games, hitting .270 with an OPS of .979.

Bleday's 2026 Role

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) is embraced by teammates in the dugout after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a reason Bleday was drafted fourth overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has plenty of talent, but is just trying to become more consistent and put it all together.

In 2024, Bleday hit 20 home runs with an OPS of .762. However, last season he struggled so much that the Athletics sent him down in the middle of the season before calling him back up to end the year.

Bleday is hitting .317 with an OPS of 1.047 this spring.

If the former first-round draft pick can continue to build on his Spring Training success in Triple-A Louisville, there is no doubt we will see him in Cincinnati at some point during the 2026 season.

Depth is a Good Thing

May 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts with outfielder Will Benson (30) after the victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In years past, it certainly felt like Bleday, Benson, Lowe, and even possibly Rece Hinds all would have been locks to make the team. However, in 2026, the Reds have more depth than they've had in a long time, making it a tough decision for Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and manager Terry Francona.

That kind of depth could prove valuable as the season unfolds.