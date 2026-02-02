Why Eugenio Suarez's Impact on Reds Goes Far Beyond Starting Lineup

The Cincinnati Reds' signing of Eugenio Suarez improves the team in so many ways. It is well documented that the lineup improves with him in it, but do not overlook the benefit to the bench.

The Reds were likely looking at beginning the season with either Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Edwin Arroyo, or Garret Hampson on the roster. They had no infield depth on their MLB roster and were close to needing Sal Stewart and Spencer Steer to play almost every day. Now that is not the case.

Against right-handed pitchers, the Reds could deploy Steer at first base, or Stewart, while one of Will Benson or JJ Bleday mans left field. Against lefties, the Reds could move Steer to left and put Stewart at first. Suarez remains at DH either way, but the bench now can survive with three outfielders and a catcher. Dane Myers is the third outfielder (alongside Bleday and Benson), with Jose Trevino holding down catcher No. 2.

There is still an argument to be had as to whether Bleday and Benson both make the roster, but as we woke up on Sunday morning, that was not an option.

The reason you can have three outfielders is because of the positional flexibility of Stewart, Steer, and Matt McLain. If Elly De La Cruz gets a day off (and he should) at shortstop, then McLain slides over there. Steer has mentioned he feels very comfortable at second base, and Stewart has plenty of experience there in the minors. Just mix and match those two at first and second base.

If you really need to, Noelvi Marte can even play a little infield, being that he is a former shortstop prospect. Then one of Bleday, Benson, or Myers slots into the right field spot.

There’s no need for the Reds to wring their hands over making sure another infielder is on the bench now. Encarnacion-Strand last saw a MLB at-bat on July 8, 2025; Arroyo has never had a MLB at-bat, and Hampson, well, we know how that goes.

None of those players are anywhere near as critical to the roster as they appeared 24 hours ago. Arroyo can go about his progressions in the minors as he prepares for a much better debut than just “please be a bench infielder for us,” and Encarnacion-Strand can keep working on determining which pitches are strikes and which aren’t.

This was a move I had hoped for but not expected. The bench is just another reason why signing Suarez just made too much sense.

