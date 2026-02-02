Key Stat Shows Impact Eugenio Suarez Can Have For Reds This Season

On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal. It was a move that brought all of Reds' country together for a night, as he was always a fan favorite during his time with Cincinnati.

Saurez has been one of Major League Baseball's best sluggers dating back to the 2022 season. Since 2022, he is just one of seven hitters in the entire league with 400 or more RBI, according to Just Baseball Media.

The other six players are Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, Matt Olson, Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani, and Jose Ramirez. That is some elite company to be in.

He is also just one of seven players who had at least a 14% barrel percentage and a 25% pull air rate in 2026. The other five players were Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber, Salvador Perez, Byron Buxton, Max Muncy, and Ben Rice. Once again, that is pretty strong company.

Cincinnati's top three home run hitters combined for 58 bombs last season. To put it in perspective on how much this team needed a power hitter, Suarez had 49 by himself in 2025.

The Reds desperately needed a power bat and on Sunday night, they got their man.

Eugenio Suarez is 1 of only 7 hitters with 400+ RBI since 2022!



Cincinnati brings back one of baseball’s elite run producers 💪 pic.twitter.com/RSEsqTNaU1 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 1, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



