Matthew Mounsey Sings High Praises for Reds 2025 Draft Pick

CINCINNATI – When the Reds selected Kien Vu in the ninth round in 2025, there may not have been enough fanfare in that selection. He was an All-American in college and put up excellent numbers offensively for a self-proclaimed defense-first player, batting .351 with a 1.062 OPS, 25 home runs, and 98 RBIs in his three years.

We sat down with the new voice of the Daytona Tortugas Matthew Mounsey and he had nothing but praises for Vu.

“He's a five-tool player." Mounsey said. "He really only played 22 or 23 games in Daytona last year, but hit just under .300. His first six hits of his pro career were all doubles. He flies. He went to Arizona State. They came to Fort Worth to play TCU last year, and actually, he had like a little bit of an ankle sprain on Friday night. He only played in one game, but on a sprained ankle, he took like three bags on him. He was actually the best catcher in the transfer portal this year. So I kind of could tell at that point, but he's actually kind of a friend of a friend. So I did follow him a little bit last year. And I don't know if we're going to see him at the start of the year in Daytona. I think he might be in Dayton. But again, that's a guess. But he's a guy that really stood out to me last season. I think he has a very bright big league future.”

Vu debuted shortly after being drafted last season. His first week as a professional did not go as planned. He went 0-10 with six strikeouts and only reached base one time on a hit-by-pitch.

“Yeah, I mean, that first week was brutal," Vu said."I've told so many people about that. Going 0-10, I probably had seven or eight strikeouts. I mean, you can imagine how much doubt was in my mind after that Sunday game. It's an incredible feeling, because you're just like, I don't think I've been at a lower point recently when it came to baseball. So yeah, I mean, going through that, it was tough."

“I sat down with the sports psychologist that the Reds got, and I was just like, what's going on? And he really calmed my mind. Then I started journaling a little, and there are a few things that I worked on to start that Tuesday game. And my dad had flown out, I think. I don't know if he saw how much I was struggling or if he already planned to come out, but he came out, which was awesome. And then, yeah, just trying to flush it. It happens to everyone.”

Vu is a self-proclaimed defense first player, but says he tries to emulate his game off of a Seattle Mariners legend.

“I grew up watching Ichiro a lot." Vu said. "I think like just him being an outfielder. I wouldn't say I tried to copy his game because that's a pretty unique swing. But he has a hose from the outfield and he made some like, I mean, I remember that play he made in San Francisco, I think, where he was like tracking a ball and then turned his back to like kind of deke the runner and then played it off the wall.”

In my opinion, Kien Vu is a high floor with upside player. He doesn't have many holes in his game. He may see a rise in his prospect ranking this season.

“Yeah. I think wherever that guy is this year, he's going to steal about a million bases." Mounsey said. "I don't think people have seen this. Yes, absolutely. He's on a meteoric path is what I would say. And I think he's going to be one of the top five prospects in this organization pretty quickly. I think a very high ceiling in my opinion.”

Spring trainings has officially begun. Minor Leaguers have reported to camp. The Reds fell to the Guardians on Saturday 4-2.

You can watch or listen to our interview with Matthew Mounsey below.

