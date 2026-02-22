Three Encouraging Signs From Reds’ Loss to Mariners on Sunday
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds fell Seattle Mariners 14-8 on Sunday afternoon.
Here are three encouraging signs we saw in the loss.
Elly De La Cruz Looks Dangerous
Elly De La Cruz made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Sunday and he had quite the game. In his first at-bat, De La Cruz doubled down the right field line on a ball that was hit 106.4 mph.
In the second inning, he grounded out to first base, but it was still a hard-hit ball.
In the fourth inning with runners on first and third, De La Cruz ripped a double 112.5 mph down the left field line. Rece Hinds and Matt McLain both scored on the play.
De La Cruz had three plate appearances and had three hard-hit balls. If De La Cruz can stay healthy, he could have a special season in 2026.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
JJ Bleday Impresses in Reds Debut
In his first official Spring Training at-bat as a Red, JJ Bleday ripped a double 109.2 mph to center field that score Jose Trevino and Rece Hinds to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead.
Bleday worked a great seven pitch at-bat in the third inning before ripping a 109 mph single to right field.
The Reds signed Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal and he is battling for one of the final roster spots. Bleday was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has 34 home runs over his last two seasons. If he can find his form from 2024, he has a real shot to make the team and could provide the Reds with a power bat in left field.
Matt McLain's Strong Debut
Matt McLain also made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Sunday and like Bleday and De La Cruz, he impressed.
In the first inning, McLain grounded out to first base, but the ball was hit 106.5 mph. In third third inning with two men on base, McLain hit a ground-rule double to right field.
He added another single in the fourth inning before leaving the game. McLain desperately struggled offensively in 2025. If he can bounce back and provide even average production at the plate, it would make a significant impact on Cincinnati’s offense.
News and Notes
- The Reds had 15 hard-hit balls on Sunday
- Brock Burke struggled in his inning of work. He gave up a run and surrendered three-hard hit balls.
- Connor Phillips also struggled. He gave up three runs on two hits and three walks in his lone inning of work.
- Tejay Antone pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
- Graham Ashcraft struck out two and walked a batter in his scoreless inning.
- Zach Maxwell retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, but then walked the next four.
- Rece Hinds went 2-2 with two hard hit balls.
- Luis Mey gave up five runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter and struck out one.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Monday. They resume play on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at 3:05 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4