Three Encouraging Signs From Reds’ Loss to Mariners on Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds fell Seattle Mariners 14-8 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are three encouraging signs we saw in the loss.

Elly De La Cruz Looks Dangerous

Elly De La Cruz made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Sunday and he had quite the game. In his first at-bat, De La Cruz doubled down the right field line on a ball that was hit 106.4 mph.

In the second inning, he grounded out to first base, but it was still a hard-hit ball.

In the fourth inning with runners on first and third, De La Cruz ripped a double 112.5 mph down the left field line. Rece Hinds and Matt McLain both scored on the play.

De La Cruz had three plate appearances and had three hard-hit balls. If De La Cruz can stay healthy, he could have a special season in 2026.

JJ Bleday Impresses in Reds Debut

Sep 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics right fielder JJ Bleday (33) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his first official Spring Training at-bat as a Red, JJ Bleday ripped a double 109.2 mph to center field that score Jose Trevino and Rece Hinds to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead.

Bleday worked a great seven pitch at-bat in the third inning before ripping a 109 mph single to right field.

The Reds signed Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal and he is battling for one of the final roster spots. Bleday was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has 34 home runs over his last two seasons. If he can find his form from 2024, he has a real shot to make the team and could provide the Reds with a power bat in left field.

Matt McLain's Strong Debut

Matt McLain also made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Sunday and like Bleday and De La Cruz, he impressed.

In the first inning, McLain grounded out to first base, but the ball was hit 106.5 mph. In third third inning with two men on base, McLain hit a ground-rule double to right field.

He added another single in the fourth inning before leaving the game. McLain desperately struggled offensively in 2025. If he can bounce back and provide even average production at the plate, it would make a significant impact on Cincinnati’s offense.

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

News and Notes

The Reds had 15 hard-hit balls on Sunday

Brock Burke struggled in his inning of work. He gave up a run and surrendered three-hard hit balls.

Connor Phillips also struggled. He gave up three runs on two hits and three walks in his lone inning of work.

Tejay Antone pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Graham Ashcraft struck out two and walked a batter in his scoreless inning.

Zach Maxwell retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, but then walked the next four.

Rece Hinds went 2-2 with two hard hit balls.

Luis Mey gave up five runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter and struck out one.

Up Next

The Reds are off on Monday. They resume play on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at 3:05 ET.





