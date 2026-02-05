Popular Players Lead the Way in Latest Reds Prospect Rankings

CINCINNATI – Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has released his prospect rankings for each team going into the 2026 season.

Sal Stewart, Alfredo Duno, Rhett Lowder, Steele Hall Tyson Lewis Cam Collier Hector Rodriguez Chase Petty Aaron Watson Edwin Arroyo

He has Hector Rodriguez as his next prospect to debut. From 2025's list, he has Cam Collier, Chase Petty, Aaron Watson, and Edwin Arroyo on the decline. Watson was the Reds' second-round draft pick in 2025.

Sal Stewart is the easy pick for the Reds’ number one-ranked prospect in the organization. Last year, he began the season as the team's second-ranked prospect on ESPN. Stewart climbed the ranks in 2025, ascending from Double-A to the show. Stewart hit five home runs in his 18 games with Cincinnati. The 22-year-old is coming into 2026 down 25 pounds, much leaner and ready to play multiple positions if called upon. He is considered to be a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate.

Alfredo Duno is coming off of a spectacular campaign in 2025 that saw him win the Florida State League Most Valuable Player Award and lead the league in a multitude of categories, including home runs and OPS. He hit 18 home runs, but also walked more times than he struck out. In the Arizona Fall League semi-final, Duno hit three home runs to help propel his team into the finale. The 20-year-old is projected to start the season in High-A with the Dayton Dragons.

One of my favorite prospects listed is Cam Collier. In my opinion, he is getting a little bit of a bad wrap for how he performed in 2025. The 21-year-old tore his UCL in his left thumb and did not return to game action until May. His power dipped last season, likely due to the thumb. In 2024, he hit 20 home runs with a .798 OPS. He hit just four home runs in 2025, but his OPS was just 22 points lower than the year prior. He has a smooth, level swing that drives the ball with gap power to all fields. I am expecting a rebound season from him, with an outside chance that he has a Sal Stewart-type of season that has him climbing back up the prospect board.

While McDaniel has Hector Rodriguez as the next to be promoted, I think Edwin Arroyo may be the next to see promotion to the big league club. Rodriguez is an awesome talent, but the Reds have a plethora of outfield talent ahead of him that causes a difficult path for him to be promoted sooner than I think Arroyo will be. The outfield depth currently consists of Will Benson, Dane Meyers, J.J. Bleday, Rece Hinds, Blake Dunn, TJ Friedl, Noelvi Marte, and Spencer Steer.

Arroyo, like Matt McLain, had a major shoulder surgery in 2024 and missed the entire campaign. He returned for the Arizona Fall League and played all of 2025 in Double-A. Arroyo likely begins this season in Triple-A with Louisville, but the Reds have fewer options in the infield as opposed to the outfield should any major injuries occur. The switch-hitter is more known for his defense, which may turn into a bigger decision if Elly De La Cruz continues to struggle with errors at shortstop. While I don't think Arroyo replaces Elly at the position this season, he provides a defensive option in the future should he continue to develop into a Major League-ready player. He is still just 22 years old.

You can see ESPN's full breakdown here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast