Fan Favorite Angels Pitcher Floated as Trade Target to Fix Reds Bullpen Woes

The Cincinnati Reds got off to a very hot start this season, but they were winning a lot of close games and losing in a lot of blowouts.

It's hard to comprehend how the Reds can be so consistent in close games, but once they get down by a little bit, it seems to compound into a blowout loss. They've been able to come back from significant deficits already this season, but more often than not, they suffer blowout losses when they lose.

The biggest issue that causes this problem is the Reds' lack of long relief.

Reds Need to Add a Long Reliever

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Reds starter can't give them depth, which has been the case over the last few games, as Rhett Lowder, Brady Singer, and Brandon Williamson each stuggled to get deep in the game in their last start, the Reds don't have the bullpen arms to patch five or six innings together in a game.

They have the arms like Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan to hold down the backend, but they don't have one guy who could give them three competitive innings out of the bullpen in one game.

Reds insider Charlie Goldsmith recently suggested the Reds could look to reunite with former fan favorite reliever Brent Suter by swinging a trade with the Los Angeles Angels to acquire the veteran lefty.

Brent Suter Floated as a Potential Trade Target

Apr 26, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Brent Suter (37) pitches during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Going forward, the Reds need to make a trade for a classic veteran longman," Goldsmith wrote. "Usually, it’s extremely unrealistic to call for a trade in May. Deals don’t happen until the deadline. But right now, could you overpay a bit for a pitcher who still probably wouldn’t cost a ton in a trade anyway? I’d try to trade for Brent Suter. You may have to give up a bit more now than you’d have to in July because the Angels would have all of the leverage now, but long relievers historically don’t cost a ton in a trade."

Suter was with the Reds for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before Cincinnati let him go in free agency. Suter ended up with the Angels and has worked multiple innings in six of his appearances this year, including 3 2/3 shutout innings against the Reds on April 11.

Suter doesn't slot into a high-leverage role. He's there to stop the bleeding in the event that the Angels can't get the ball from the starter directly to a high-leverage reliever.

The issue with this idea is finding a spot for Suter in the Reds' bullpen, especially considering Caleb Ferguson will be back soon. It's hard to believe the Reds would carry four lefties, Suter, Ferguson, Brock Burke, and Sam Moll, in the same bullpen. This is likely the reason the Reds cut ties with Suter in the first place.

It's an intriguing idea, but it doesn't seem like the most realistic option. Williamson could be an option for a long relief role when he returns from injury. He will likely spend some time in Triple-A to refine his craft first, either way.