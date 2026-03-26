Chase Burns Has Major Opportunity as Reds’ Injuries Mount

The Reds will take the field on Opening Day on Thursday without two of their best starting pitchers in Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Both of them are dealing with injuries with the season starting this week. Greene will be out until July. Lodolo will miss time due to a blister, but we don't know how much or when he could return.

With Greene and Lodolo both not 100 percent right now, the opportunity is there for second-year right-hander Chase Burns to step up and break out this season. Burns showed immense potential in 2025, showcasing his electric stuff and ability to overpower hitters with his blazing fastball.

Major Opportunity

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a bullpen session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan believes Burns will capitalize on the opportunity to embrace a larger role with the injuries to Greene and Lodolo. Here's what he says about last year's No. 1 prospect for the Reds:



Burns, who has big stuff in his own right, could help mitigate the loss of Greene if he lives up to the potential he showed as a rookie last season," Harrigan wrote. "The 2024 No. 2 overall Draft pick finished with a 4.57 ERA over 43 1/3 innings, but his peripherals -- including a 13.9 K/9 and 2.65 FIP -- were much more impressive."

There's no denying that Burns is a big part of the future. They need him to be a big part of the present, too. The injuries have put them in position to rely on the former first round pick.

It will be interesting to see how Burns is used in the early part of the season. With injuries to Greene and Lodolo, could Burns pitch deeper into games? We will get our first look at Burns on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Burns being efficient could allow him to pitch a lot of innings, which would help the bullpen trememdously. His ability to throw strikes and throw hard should enable him to improve his efficiency and ability to keep his pitch count low in starts. That's what will really push his development farther along. Regardless, the young right-hander has a huge opportunity right out of the gate in 2026 to carve out a significant role in the Reds' starting rotation.

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