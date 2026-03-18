Reacting to Reds' Bold Decision With Top Prospect Chase Burns

CINCINNATI — Reds manager Terry Francona announced Tuesday that Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson have all made the Reds Opening Day roster. They join Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer as six starting pitchers on the roster.

Even though there are six starters on the roster, they won't treat it like a 6-man rotation.

"You’ll see Williamson potentially come in after Burns or maybe even [we] start Williamson and have Lowder do it," Francona said. "We don’t need to say it ahead of time, how our strategies go. That’s kind of where we’re sitting. You’ll see (Williamson) pitch one of those two days (Game 4 or 5)."

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Francona added that this is temporary having six starting pitchers for five spots, helping keep guys fresh as the season progresses. These are still young starting pitchers that don't have a lot of experience at the Major League level. Progressing them the right way is paramount to the team's success this season.

It's an interesting strategy, at least from what we can gather on what Francona said about six starting pitchers making the roster. Those days where it's not Abbott, Lodolo, or Singer starting are going to be different approaches with whoever starts and how Francona manages the bullpen.

If it works, the Reds will have something unique working for them. The key to all of this is not taxing the bullpen right out of the gate. Having two starting pitchers pitch on the same day will help that, but they have to both be able to pitch multiple innings in these games.

Depth is a necessity for any team in a 162-game season. The Reds are trying a unique strategy, one that can work. If it does, this team is going to be able to stack a lot of wins in the first few months of the season while Hunter Greene is out.

Greene is expected to be out until July. He underwent surgery earlier this month. For more on his status, check out our story on the Reds ace here.

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