Cincinnati Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Makes Noticeable Change for 2026 Season

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl has changed his batting stance for the 2026 season. During the fourth inning of Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, broadcasters Jim Day and John Sadak both discussed the reason why he made the change.

"He used to crouch big time, Day said. "Midway through last season, he started to stand straighter up. You're going to see him start standing straighter up. Even after he made the change midseason of last year, he went into his crouch on a two-strike count. Look for him to not do that because of ABS because when you crouch, you are hurting yourself with this new system, seemingly. Look for him to be much more straight up this season."

Major League Baseball measured each player the exact same way during the offseason. Their batting stance does not affect where the zone is.

"Unlike the rulebook strike zone, the ABS strike zone is based on your standing height," Sadak said. "Your stance and your crouch does not matter for the high, low of the zone."

Friedl's 2026 Role

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Friedl was in the lineup, batting leadoff, and playing center field for the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day. The veteran outfielder had a strong showing in Spring Training, slashing .326/.396/.435 with three extra-base hits.

He is expected to be their everyday center fielder, but will see some time in left field when Dane Myers is in the lineup playing center.

A year ago, he did exactly what Reds manager Terry Francona wanted him to do, getting on base regularly.

“I want to continue to be the same guy,” Friedl told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “There’s not much to change. Not much difference in my approach. I’m fine-tuning a few things — driving the ball to left-center after I hit pop flies to left last year. I’m sticking to the same approach and the same mindset.”

Francona took notice and it's a big reason why Friedl will be hitting leadoff again this season.

“TJ did a really good job,” Francona said on Friday. “I know it’s really hard to get on twice a game every day. If he’s on base, that’s going to lead to good things.”

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