Cincinnati Reds Struck Gold With $15 Million Offseason Signing

The Cincinnati Reds made a few additions to their roster early in the offseason by acquiring players like Dane Myers and JJ Bleday. They also added players like Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, and Caleb Ferguson to their bullpen. But they didn't make enough additions to bolster their offense enough to be a true threat for the National League pennant.

But late in the offseason, the Reds took a leap of faith by reuniting with a fan favorite slugger on a $15 million contract.

Reds Took a Big Leap by Signing Eugenio Suárez

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) high fives designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Of course, there's no point in hinting at who the addition was. It was slugger Eugenio Suárez who was the biggest addition for the Reds this offseason. After not getting a two or three-year deal early in the offseason, Suárez remained in free agency for quite some time before the bidding began to heat up late in the offseason. The Reds would eventually cough up $15 million to land Suárez on a one-year contract.

For most teams, an addition like this wouldn't be a big deal for the payroll. But the Reds can't typically afford to add $15 million to their payroll. They're one of the cheaper teams in the league. But adding Suárez is exactly the kind of move the Reds needed to make. And he's already providing exactly what the Reds needed.

Eugenio Suárez is Providing Exactly What the Reds Need

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) prepares for the pitch in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In Suárez's first two games back with the Reds, he combined to go 1 for 9 with an RBI, no extra base hits, and four strikeouts. With the addition of Suárez, the Reds understood they would be getting a lot of ugly strikeouts. He swings and misses a lot. But when he connects, it's loud.

In the third game of the season, Suárez finally connected on a go-ahead home run that put the Reds ahead of the Red Sox for good.

EUGENIO SUAREZ’s 3-RUN GO-AHEAD HOME RUN AS HEARD ON ALL

BROADCASTS!



REDS TV

REDS RADIO

RED SOX TV

RED SOX RADIO pic.twitter.com/kI5Q5u3F9X — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) March 29, 2026

Against the Pittsburgh Pirates a few days later, Suárez slugged another home run to bring the Reds within a run. They wouldn't end up winning this game, but Suárez's ability to hit a homer at any moment gave them a chance.

The Reds have lacked the home run power that Suárez brings. His ability to hit a home run at any point in the game is a different maker for the Reds. Home runs are good, and the Reds haven't hit enough of them in the past. With Suárez on their roster, the Reds are much more dangerous than they were last season when they squeaked into the postseason.

Suárez has two home runs and six RBI in eight games entering Sunday's series finale against the Rangers. It's early, but their investment in the All-Star slugger is paying off.

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