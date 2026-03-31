Sal Stewart's Latest Comments Showcase Why He's the Reds Next Star

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with a lot of reasons to be excited. They have superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz back at full health and looking to dominate in 2026. They have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, too.

Cincinnati is also full of young talent, including rookies Rhett Lowder and Sal Stewart.

Lowder was on full display on Sunday, when he made his first start of the season. But Stewart has been on display across all three games against the Boston Red Sox.

Stewart earned National League Player of the Week honors after going seven for 10 with a home run, three doubles, two runs scored, and two RBI during the three-game set with the Red Sox.

Sal Stewart is Incredibly Hungry to Keep Improving

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) reacts after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After being named NL Player of the Week, Stewart immediately wanted to look ahead toward the future, which is a very encouraging sign for his mentality and future in the big leagues.

"I'm going to go out there and play hard for my team and help the team win," Stewart said following earning NL Player of the Week honors during the first week of the season. "I'm super proud of myself, but that's in the past now and now it's time to go out and play against the Pirates."

The fact that Stewart, at the age of 22, can look to move past such an honor because, as Stewart puts it, it's "in the past," is incredibly mature. But it also shows that he's hungry and present enough to always be in the moment. This is a trait that is often seen in the best of the best athletes. It's a trait that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant showcased better than anybody. Bryant was never content with an individual award like this. He was always chasing something more.

Sal Stewart's Best Days Are Still Ahead of Him

Mar 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

As a result, Stewart will likely continue to grow and develop, potentially faster than others, because of this hungry mindset he's already showcasing.

Stewart was willing to take a lot of blame last season for the Reds' disappointing postseason run, though he was only a handful of games into his big league career at the time.

This is the kind of player, attitude, and potential that the Reds should invest in now. He's a building block of the future. His NL Rookie of the Year campaign is off to a very hot start.

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