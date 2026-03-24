Reds 23-Year-Old Pitcher Already Emerging as Elite Young Star

The Cincinnati Reds have a trio of young pitchers to be excited about this season. Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns all cracked the big leagues out of spring training. Williamson and Lowder are both returning from injuries that cost them all of last season.

Burns is coming off a productive rookie year, but his potential already has Cincinnati buzzing with excitement.

The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt recently put together an "All-Under-25" team around the big leagues with the best players age 25 or younger in the league. Among the best pitchers on Nesbitt's team was Burns.

Chase Burns Ranked Among Best Young Pitcher in MLB

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Burns 'only' averaged 98.7 mph on his four-seamer last year," Nesbitt wrote. "After weathering a blow-up start in Boston in his second MLB game, Burns posted a 3.32 ERA and 2.16 FIP over his final 38 innings. He struck out 35.6 percent of batters he faced. Have you seen his slider? Help a hitter out. They can’t seem to locate it."

Burns was dominant at times during his first year in the big leagues. He features a big fastball, ranked near the top of the league in average velocity, but it's not even his best pitch. Burns also features a wipeout slider that grades out as one of the best pitches in the game.

If he can put these two pieces together and stay in the strike zone more consistently, he could be a major breakout player this season.

Chase Burns Poised for Major Big League Breakout

Cincinnati Reds director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) talks with pitcher Chase Burns (26) during a warmup session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of all Reds players to watch this season, Burns is certainly somebody to keep an eye on.

When he's at his best, he's unhittable. His 2025 statistics don't jump off the page at you on the surface, but once you dig a bit deeper, you find out why the analysts are so excited about him this season.

A 4.57 ERA isn't impressive, but his 3.48 xERA is much more exciting. This means based on the batter balls he allowed last season, his ERA was expected to be around 3.50, indicating he got very unlucky last season. A regression to the mean should see his ERA drop this season if all else stays the same. But Burns likely got better over the offseason, which could see his ERA drop even further. He's improved his changeup and worked on his curveball, which could make him more than just a two- pitch pitcher.

Burns should trend in the right direction this year. He has ace potential. With Hunter Greene out for half the year, Burns has a chance to emerge as the best pitcher on the Reds with a dominant first half.

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