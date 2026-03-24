Reds Pitcher Turning Heads as 'Underrated' Star Ahead of Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds have a very talented team this season with players like Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, Matt McLain, and Noelvi Marte looking to take big steps in their development this season. They also have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, which is going to be tested early in the year.

The Reds will be without their ace, Hunter Greene, for the first few months of the season after he underwent elbow surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow. Fortunately for the Reds, they have some of the better pitching depth in the league.

Reds Have a Very Deep Pitching Rotation This Year

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout from the pitchers mound in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind Greene, they have Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer who have already proven they can dominate in the big leagues, though Lodolo and Singer are dealing with blister injuries right now.

Beyond that, they're bringing a trio of young pitchers, Brandon Williamson, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder, to form their starting rotation. All three of these youngsters have been dominant this spring, but it's the proven veterans who will lead the way.

The Athletic's Andy McCullough, Will Sammon, and Sahadev Sharma recently put together a list of the best starting pitchers in the league. After listing Greene in the top 20, the next pitcher on the list was Lodolo, not Abbott, ranked at No. 26.

Nick Lodolo is a Key Piece of the Reds Puzzle

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Lodolo put together the best campaign of his young career in 2025," They wrote. "His sidearm delivery creates nightmares, even if left-handed hitters saw him better than right-handed hitters last year. He uses his curveball, changeup and two fastballs about evenly. 'Underrated,' one scout said. Maybe not anymore!"

Lodolo is a massive 6-foot-6 starting pitcher with a whippy windup and long limbs. As a result, he creates some extreme angles with his delivery. Pair that with his excellent command and wipeout breaking pitches and it seems like he's only going to get better.

But the blister injuries have persisted for multiple years and it's already struck him down early this year. Still, Lodolo shouldn't be written off yet. He's managed to pitch through the issues for the most part over the last few years.

As long as he can stay on the field, Lodolo has a chance to earn a spot in the All-Star game every season. He hasn't done so yet, but his 2025 campaign was the best season of his career by a wide margin. If he can build on it and make 28 starts again, the Reds will be in a very good spot, even with Greene out until July.