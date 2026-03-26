Sal Stewart Makes Reds History With Huge Opening Day Performance

Opening Day is a spectacle in Cincinnati as it seems like the entire city comes together to support the Cincinnati Reds as they open their season at home each year. While the Reds haven't seen continuous support from their fans by way of selling out the stadium throughout the year, Opening Day is always a bit different.

This year saw the same thunderous support from the fans.

The Reds had the support of the entire city as they opened the 2026 season with a matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

But there wasn't much to cheer about for the fans, as the Reds fell to the Red Sox by a final score of 3 to 0. Still, Reds rookie Sal Stewart looked very impressive across the entire nine inning game, making Reds history along the way.

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History With 3 Hits on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) asks for an official review of a force out in the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart came up for his first at-bat in the second inning and roped a 1-2 double in the left center field gap off Boston's ace, Garrett Crochet. He would proceed to ground out in the fourth inning before coming up again in the sixth inning. In his third at-bat, Stewart singled to center field off of Crochet to load the bases. Eugenio Suárez and Spencer Steer would proceed to strike out to end the potential rally. In his final at-bat, Stewart blooped a ground rule double down the right field line for his third hit and second double of the game.

With his third hit of the game, Stewart became the first rookie in Reds history to record three hits on Opening Day.

Elly De La Cruz was the only other Red to record a hit. They finished the game with four hits on 32 at-bats at they were blanked by the Red Sox.

Sal Stewart Plays With A Lot of Fire and Passion

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) looks for a fan to throw a ball to after the second inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But there's still a lot to be excited about with Stewart. He faced multiple top pitchers in this game, including one of the favorites for the American League Cy Young award, and did more than hold his own. Stewart was dominant. He controlled the strike zone very well and looked like much more than just a rookie.

After his first double, Stewart was visibly fired up. He turned to the dugout with a huge scream to pump them up. Later in the game, he was drilled in the wrist by a line drive while playing first base. While he was in visible pain, he was able to shake it off, fire up the team, and remain in the game.

This passion and fire from the rookie is exactly what the Reds need this season. If it's contagious, this Reds team is going to be very fun to watch, even if Opening Day wasn't the best game of the year.