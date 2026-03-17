Why Will Benson is Roster Lock and What It Means for Reds Veteran

March 26th is fast approaching. Now is the time for Cincinnati Reds players wishing to make the roster to really turn it on. The thing is, there are only a few spots up for grabs.

The left field equation seems to be Spencer Steer’s to solve, but there should be a lefty on the bench ready to jump into the game when needed. That battle began as Will Benson against JJ Bleday, but we seem to have a clear winner.

Benson has been tabbed as a roster lock, according to Gordon Whittenmeyer. He has had a nice Spring and has the kind of flexibility in the outfield that you want in a bench bat.

The Reds brought in Bleday on a lower-cost deal that Nick Krall labeled “high upside” at the time. No expectations were levied on Bleday from within the Reds organization and he was immediately thrust into a battle for a roster spot.

Bleday's Role

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the field after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he will not likely make the Opening Day roster, he should still be an asset at some point.

Bleday has options. One of the more underrated parts of his acquisition is that he checks a box that Krall loves. Bleday can be sent to Triple-A Louisville without having to be exposed to Waivers. While we won’t see him at the very beginning of the season, he will be one of the first players called up should someone struggle or get hurt.

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He has had a very nice Spring at the plate, but his defense has been questioned. That is the key difference between Bleday and Benson for anyone looking for a Cactus League example of that.

Their careers also make that case, though. While Bleday has spent some time in center field, he has been a below-average defender there. Benson provides solid fielding at all three outfield positions with arguably more pop in his bat.

Where Benson cannot rest is his contact rate.

Bleday has a career contact rate of 74.8% compared to Benson’s 67.6%. Should that trend continue, you may see Bleday overtake Benson at some point this year when the Reds decide that contact rate just isn’t cutting it.

However, if Benson can improve upon that number, he could very well create the kind of separation that would guarantee him a spot all season long. The kind of pop he brings, coupled with improved contact, would be extremely valuable to this lineup.