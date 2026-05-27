Reds Broadcast Reveals Major Concern About Chase Burns’ 2026 Season

On Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds clinched their series at Citi Field against the New York Mets. In the second game of the series, Reds fans were delighted by another incredible performance from starting pitcher Chase Burns.

In the 6-2 win, Burns went 5.1 innings and struck out eight to notch his seventh win on the season. The 2024 first-round pick has been far and away the best player on the roster in Cincinnati. However, comments made during the broadcast might have this fan base feeling a little nervous about the end of the season.

John Sadak was joined by Jeff Brantley for Tuesday's game. During the game, Brantley shared a truth that not everyone is ready to hear.

Time Is Ticking

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"You better get a ticket and watch him now, because there's only so many innings that this kid is going to be able to pitch this year," Brantley shared during the game. "I don't know how the Reds are going to manipulate it as the season goes along."

Those are words no one wants to hear about the best player in the current iteration of this starting rotation.

"You just let him go, but there is going to be an innings limit. We don't really know what that is at this point. I'm going to say somewhere from 150 back towards 100, but he's getting there in a hurry," Brantlety continued.

If Brantley feels that 100 may be the magic number, it may be time to start really getting concerned for those wanting to see Burns on the mound as the season goes on. After his performance on Tuesday night, Burns has pitched 64.1 innings this season.

Where Can They Turn?

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) runs off the field after the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

So, we know Burns is going to be on an innings limit, but where does that leave the Reds? Outside of Andrew Abbott's recent turnaround and Nick Lodolo starting to find a rhythm, the Reds have been in a bad place when it comes to starting pitching. However, we do know a massive help is coming when Hunter Greene is finally available once again.

There is help on the way, so doom and gloom at this point is wasted energy. For now, the fans should be appreciating every chance they get to see the young pitcher make a start. Tuesday night's performance is a clear indication that Burns is growing into a pillar for the future of this franchise.