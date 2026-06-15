Reds Called Top Trade Landing Spot for Enticing Astros Slugger

The Cincinnati Reds have had quite a roller coaster ride of a season this year. They were one of the best teams in the league for the first few weeks, but they've been one of the worst teams in the league since May 1.

The Reds have a lot of talent, but they haven't been able to put the pieces together this season. Still, they hang on the fence of buying and selling at the trade deadline. If they opt to buy, there are a lot of holes on the roster to fill.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed the Reds as the top landing spot in a potential trade for Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. A potential trade for Paredes would solve a huge hole in the infield for the Reds this season and beyond.

Reds Could Use Isaac Paredes' Bat in Their Lineup

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after lining out during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"There are only 10 teams getting an above-average wRC+ (i.e., over 100) out of third base, but no team has sunk as low as the Reds at 41. This is the echo of Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was so bad offensively at the outset that he made John Sadak have a meltdown," Rymer wrote. "He shouldn't have a starting job once he comes off the IL, but playing a 34-year-old Eugenio Suárez at the hot corner isn't ideal, either.

"Whereas Isaac Paredes is merely a safe option for most teams, he would represent a monumental upgrade for the Reds at third base. The two things he does well are put the ball in play and pull fly balls in the air, both of which would play just fine at Great American Ball Park. Better yet, he wouldn't be a one-year rental. If the Reds can't salvage this season, they can try again with Paredes next season."

Ke'Bryan Hayes is one of the worst third basemen in the league right now, and he currently sits on the injured list. As a result, Sal Stewart and Spencer Steer are the Reds' corner infielders. Eugenio Suárez is struggling this season as the Reds' designated hitter. He's on a one-year deal, and it seems unlikely that he returns to the team after this season.

Given the fact that Paredes is on a contract that expires after the 2027 season, he would be more than a rental. That means he could replace Hayes this season while being the replacement for Suárez next year.

It's unlikely the Reds will make an aggressive move like this, though. The Reds aren't the kind of franchise to take big swings, especially if they're struggling like they are right now.

Still, if they opt to buy, Paredes is certainly a name to keep an eye on this year.

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