Reds Fans Shouldn't Direct Anger at Fan's Mistake in Extra-Innings Loss to Nationals

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Cincinnati Reds lost another heartbreaker on Wednesday night. It took one extra inning, but the Reds fell apart after a 5-0 lead in the first inning, dropping their second straight game to the Washington Nationals, 8-7.

If you were to dissect this game, there's plenty of blame that should go around. The biggest blame should be on the pitching staff. Nick Lodolo had a dreadful outing in his second start of the season. Add three earned runs given up by the bullpen, and you have a recipe for disaster. However, the Reds found a scapegoat in their ugly performance, and it came in the image of one unlucky fan.

Only The Reds

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) doubles, scoring Tyler Stephenson, in the eight inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Spencer Steer drilled a ball that looked like a game-tying home run. Unfortunately for one fan, it turned into a souvenir they will not want to keep.

The fan extended their arm over the wall to catch Steer's deep shot, resulting in interference being called, and the home run was taken away. If you're a Reds fan, you were probably already expecting the ending after that. The Reds could not bring Steer in, and it resulted in what will be one of the most painful yet memorable games of the season.

Unfortunate Event

May 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the field as the sun sets during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

To no surprise, social media immediately went on the attack of the fan who made the mistake. Yes, even got some Steve Bartman comparisons. But blaming the fan is weak.

Yes, it was a bad move. Knowing your surroundings would be the ideal move. But blaming the fan for this loss is just the easy way out. This team blew a 5-0 lead. That's five runs to zero runs. If we're comparing that to other sports, that's nearly a 28-3 lead in football.

The Reds had every chance to put this game away, but we're going to blame one poor fan who misjudged the moment. I just can't be mad at that, and here's why.

I've already mentioned blowing a major lead, but the Reds also gave the Nationals the game with a poor pitching performance and by failing to get Steer home with just one out in the bottom of the 10th.

The Blame Is In The Dugout

May 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A small dog is seen with its owners, for Bark in the Park, during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It's April, this team is playing some of its worst baseball, but let's blame the person who probably didn't even realize what was even going on. If baseball doesn't want these incidents, don't allow fans to go after the ball. This wouldn't even be a discussion if it were one of the dogs in attendance for Bark in the Park that made the catch. That would've actually been cool.

Of course, if this were October, I might feel different.