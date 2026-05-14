Reds Fans Shouldn't Direct Anger at Fan's Mistake in Extra-Innings Loss to Nationals
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Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Cincinnati Reds lost another heartbreaker on Wednesday night. It took one extra inning, but the Reds fell apart after a 5-0 lead in the first inning, dropping their second straight game to the Washington Nationals, 8-7.
If you were to dissect this game, there's plenty of blame that should go around. The biggest blame should be on the pitching staff. Nick Lodolo had a dreadful outing in his second start of the season. Add three earned runs given up by the bullpen, and you have a recipe for disaster. However, the Reds found a scapegoat in their ugly performance, and it came in the image of one unlucky fan.
Only The Reds
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Spencer Steer drilled a ball that looked like a game-tying home run. Unfortunately for one fan, it turned into a souvenir they will not want to keep.
The fan extended their arm over the wall to catch Steer's deep shot, resulting in interference being called, and the home run was taken away. If you're a Reds fan, you were probably already expecting the ending after that. The Reds could not bring Steer in, and it resulted in what will be one of the most painful yet memorable games of the season.
Unfortunate Event
To no surprise, social media immediately went on the attack of the fan who made the mistake. Yes, even got some Steve Bartman comparisons. But blaming the fan is weak.
Yes, it was a bad move. Knowing your surroundings would be the ideal move. But blaming the fan for this loss is just the easy way out. This team blew a 5-0 lead. That's five runs to zero runs. If we're comparing that to other sports, that's nearly a 28-3 lead in football.
The Reds had every chance to put this game away, but we're going to blame one poor fan who misjudged the moment. I just can't be mad at that, and here's why.
I've already mentioned blowing a major lead, but the Reds also gave the Nationals the game with a poor pitching performance and by failing to get Steer home with just one out in the bottom of the 10th.
The Blame Is In The Dugout
It's April, this team is playing some of its worst baseball, but let's blame the person who probably didn't even realize what was even going on. If baseball doesn't want these incidents, don't allow fans to go after the ball. This wouldn't even be a discussion if it were one of the dogs in attendance for Bark in the Park that made the catch. That would've actually been cool.
Of course, if this were October, I might feel different.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93