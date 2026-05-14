Cincinnati Reds Need More From Nick Lodolo After Tough Start vs. Nationals

Terry Francona finally changed up the lineup on Wednesday, moving Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart up in the order, sitting Ke'Bryan Hayes, and dropping TJ Friedl to 8th in the order.

It started out well when the Reds used a JJ Bleday double and a grand slam by Tyler Stephenson in the first inning to take a 5-0 lead.

After a 1-2-3 first inning with three strikeouts from Nick Lodolo, the wheels came off for him in the second. Lodolo surrendered four runs on four hits in the inning and just like that, the five-run lead was down to a one-run lead.

In the third, the Nationals would tie the game at five.

Lodolo gave up five runs on six hits in just four innings. He walked three and struck out six. The left-hander threw 54 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

While it may not be fair to expect Lodolo to carry the load for the pitching staff just two starts into his 2026 season, the Reds absolutely need him to be better. On a night where the bullpen was spent, and the Reds gifted him a five-run lead, he has to be able to hold that lead and give the Reds some length, but that didn't happen.

What Went Wrong?

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) adjusts his hat after the third out of the Reds half of the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. The Reds lost the series opener, 10-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lololo and Reds manager Terry Francona both pointed to the reason for the left-hander's struggles on Wednesday.

"He gave up a bunch of runs in the second inning," Francona said. "If anything, he probably threw too many strikes. He didn’t expand, which is not the worst thing, but I think his stuff is fine.”

Lodolo seemed to share the same sentiment.

"Really, the second was I was ahead with two strikes and I stayed in the zone," Lodolo said. "The first inning I did a good job of expanding and the second inning I just didn't expand."

With Hunter Greene out until likely at least July, Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson on the injured list, the Reds need Lodolo to pitch like the pitcher he's capable of being. They should feel like they have a great shot to win every time Lodolo takes the mound.

The Reds have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and there isn’t one issue to point to. Their starting pitching, bullpen, and offense have all played a role during the slide. The concern now is that this is becoming more than just a rough stretch. The Reds need to find answers quickly before a frustrating skid turns into a season-defining problem.