Reds Make List of Top 10 Worst MLB Trade Deadline Moves of the Last Decade

The Cincinnati Reds have had an up-and-down week so far. On Sunday, the team earned their third straight series win since play resumed after the All-Star break against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Weather pushed the start of the series with the Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday, and that series ended with the bad guys reclaiming The Ohio Cup. However, Thursday was the start of a new series, and the Reds got off on the right foot with their 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team is now 51-57, but crunch time may have passed a long time ago. The trade deadline has been the talk of the town. For the Reds, the front office should probably be selling. However, history may raise a cause for concern for this fan base.

Only Pain

Jul 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Tom Dieberger and Ryan Phillips recently created a list of the 10 worst trade mistakes at the deadline for the last decade.

To no one's surprise, who has followed the Reds for that span of time, the team made the list with their trade of Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

Castillo was dealt for Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt, and Andrew Moore. There's a world where none of those guys play an inning for the Reds in 2027.

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) slides into second as Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) attempts to tag the bag but is late in the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This list comes at a painful time for the Reds, and especially Arroyo, who was sent back down to AAA prior to the team's game against the Pirates on Thursday.

Arroyo had an absolutely brutal game defensively in his final action with the Reds. In the series finale with the Guardians, it was clear to see that the Reds prospect is not comfortable playing second base.

For Marte, the hope was that he would become the outfield bat the Reds have been starving to see. Unfortunately, he looks like another player in the long list of talents that won't be finding their groove in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) makes a catch in the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Reds are not sellers at the deadline, it may be the final straw for a lot of fans. However, if they make a deal like the one they did for Castillo, we're all going to be living in the same purgatory that we are currently in.

Don't take this roast as someone disrespecting the players on the roster. No, this is all for a front office that put these guys in a situation to fail. Guess we're signing up for that again with no changes yet to happen in the front office.