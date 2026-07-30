Report: Reds Star Reportedly Has 50/50 Chance of Being Traded at Deadline

With Major League Baseball's trade deadline just a few short days away, rumors are heating up and one report in particular says the Reds could trade starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

ESPN.com's Buster Olney went on the Just Baseball Show and said the Greene talk is more than just rumors and that he has an actual chance to be traded.

"Hearing here on Thursday morning that Hunter Greene is available," Olney said. "I was told my one source that it's 50/50 he gets traded. He's the sort of player that has a contract that is sort of immune to that uncertainty. He's making $8.3 million this year, in line to make $15.3 million in 2027, $16.3 million in 2028. He's a bargain. No matter what the economic system is going forward, he's going to fit into that."

Greene being on a team-friendly deal with team control through 2029 is part of what makes him so attractive for teams who need pitching at the deadline, but it's also what makes him attractive to the Reds to hold onto.

If the Reds decide to trade Greene, they simply can't afford to miss on the return like they did with the Johnny Cueto deal in 2015. The Luis Castillo trade brought back Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and while the early returns haven't been particularly encouraging, both players are still young enough that there's plenty of time for that deal to ultimately pay off.

Greene is scheduled to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Five Reds Land on The Athletic’s Trade Deadline Big Board

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds had five players named to The Athletic's MLB Trade Deadline Big Board, giving Cincinnati several potential trade chips ahead of the deadline. Nick Lodolo was the highest-ranked Red on the list at No. 27, followed by Eugenio Suárez at No. 51 and JJ Bleday at No. 53. Brady Singer checked in at No. 58, while Tyler Stephenson rounded out the group at No. 60.

With five players making the list, the Reds could be one of the more interesting teams to watch as the deadline approaches.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



