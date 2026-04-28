Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Hunter Greene Injury Update, Timeline

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with a lot of their hopes riding on the backs of their starting rotation. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott were expected to lead the team, but Greene and Lodolo have been injured, while Abbott has struggled.

While Lodolo is nearing a return to the Reds, Greene isn't. Greene underwent elbow surgery earlier in the year, which would put him out until July.

On Tuesday, Reds manager Terry Francona provided another update on Greene, a few weeks after he threw for the first time.

Terry Francona Provides Hunter Greene Injury Timeline

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session with pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Francona said that Greene has been working up his long toss to 110 feet. This is a huge step in the right direction because it takes a bit of effort to get out to that distance. It's no longer a light toss for Greene. Still, considering Greene can throw over 100 miles per hour, a normal long toss is likely in the range of 350 to 400 feet. For now, 110 feet is more than enough to create some buzz in the Queen City.

Francona also stated that Greene could throw his first bullpen in around three weeks. This puts him on a mound for the first time since surgery in mid-May. That would give him a month or two of bullpens before his expected return date in July.

Typically, after elbow surgeries, the first few bullpens will be touch-and-feel bullpens at less than 100 percent.

Either way, Greene is trending in the right direction, and it seems like he's on schedule, if not ahead of it.

Reds Desperately Need Hunter Greene Back in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) talks with special assistant to the general manager, Eric Davis, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds desperately need Greene back on the mound in Cincinnati. While they have a talented starting rotation, Greene is one of the best pitchers in the league. Having him is a huge piece of the puzzle toward the Reds reaching their full potential.

Right now, the Reds have Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder leading their starting rotation. Andrew Abbott has struggled a bit. Brady Singer and Brandon Williamson haven't been great either, but they've competed for the Reds.

Having Greene back, and Lodolo, too, will make the Reds a much better team. Lodolo could be back in the next few weeks. Greene is progressing in the right direction. The vibes should be good in the Queen City right now.

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