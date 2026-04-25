Andrew Abbott Opens Up About Early Season Struggles as Reds Ace

The Cincinnati Reds lost Hunter Greene to an elbow injury right before the season started. They lost Nick Lodolo to a blister ahead of Opening Day, too. This resulted in Andrew Abbott slotting in as the team's ace.

And Abbott hasn't pitched like an ace. Abbott holds a 6.59 ERA through six starts. He's struggled with command, walking multiple batters in each of his last five starts. The lefty has given up 21 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings this month.

“His delivery is not quite always synced up,” Reds manager Terry Francona said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “You’ll see him spike a few balls down or leave some (up). He has had times where he’s just fine. He hasn’t been able to hold it. The hope is once he finds it, like a good hitter, he’ll keep it.”

Andrew Abbott Doesn't Look Like Himself Early in the Season

Apr 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) walks to the dugout after being removed from the game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

On Friday, Abbott struggled again. He gave up a few hard-hit balls, two going for home runs. He's now surrendered four home runs in 28 2/3 innings this season.

“I’ve never had this in my life,” Abbott said after Friday’s 9-8 win over the Tigers, via Goldsmith. “I’ve never struggled for this long in my life. It’s foreign to me. We’re trying different drills. We’re focusing on one thing, then the next. I don’t really know what to label as the reason. It could just be, I think it’s as simple as pitches over the middle of the plate. It could be something else behind the scenes. I’ve never struggled this bad in my life.”

On the night, Abbott tossed four innings, surrendering six hits, five runs, and the two home runs while walking two batters and striking out four.

“Truthfully, I’m still upset with my results,” Abbott said. “I felt like my mechanics were more sound today. I felt like I was able to put my breaking ball in the zone. I made a mistake, a hanging slider, to Riley Greene, who’s a really good hitter. Vierling’s double was up and away, where we were trying to go. He put a good swing on it.”

The Reds desperately need Abbott to get back to pitching at the level he was last season. He's been matched up with some of the better pitchers in the league, and it's putting a lot of pressure on the Reds' offense when Abbott is getting hit so hard.

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