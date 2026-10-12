Reds Superstar at the Center of Unfounded Yankees Trade Speculation

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big moves to their roster if they want a chance to compete in the coming years. This could result in the Reds trading for some big names, but it could also result in the Reds trading away a few of their better players in an attempt to find success in the near future.

But there's one player the Reds shouldn't even consider trading right now: shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Still, some teams might make a run at him.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the New York Yankees should make a run at trading for De La Cruz this offseason. While this would obviously make sense for the Yankees, it's not a move the Reds should consider at this time.

Reds Shouldn't Consider Trading Elly De La Cruz This Offseason

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) is greeted by a teammate as he comes off the field in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While Milwaukee might be actively shopping Contreras, De La Cruz is far more of an 'at least make them say no' trade candidate," Miller wrote. "But with the never-ending reports of De La Cruz refusing to even engage in long-term extension talks with the Reds, the Yankees should make them say no.

"They would at least need to offer up George Lombard Jr., probably Spencer Jones and at least one of the aforementioned 'maybe the No. 5 option in 2027' starting pitchers to even raise an eyebrow from Cincinnati's front office. But if they could pull it off, it would give the Yankees at least three years' worth of a superstar at shortstop instead of their current plan of a revolving door in the middle infield."

The Reds have De La Cruz under contract for the next few years, so it wouldn't make any sense to trade him now. They have a young core of guys, centered around De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns, to be competitive. They need to build the roster around these guys, not blow it up and set the franchise back a few more years.

The Yankees should pursue the idea of trading for De La Cruz if he isn't untouchable this offseason. He would be the staple in their lineup ahead of Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, which the team desperately needs. This would form one of the best trios in baseball. New York also has the money to re-sign him in the future.

Still, this is an unfounded idea. The Reds shouldn't consider this at the moment.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.