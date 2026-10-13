Reds Tabbed as Potential Landing Spot for Yankees All-Star in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big moves this offseason if they want a chance to sustain success over the next few years. This season was a disaster, but they could bounce back in a big way if they make the right moves this offseason.

They can look to add in a potential blockbuster trade, but the most realistic option is adding in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed the Reds as one of the top landing spots in free agency for New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Would Fit in the Reds' Lineup

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) looks on before the start of game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"To be clear, the Reds are probably only going to be a match for Chisholm if he indeed decides to seek a one-year deal," Rymer wrote. "Any more than that, and their history in free agency suggests they'd sit this one out. They rank 26th out of 30 teams in free-agent spending since 1991, with a max of just $64 million for Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas.

"On paper, though, this is about as clean as fits get. The Reds got an MLB-low -0.7 rWAR from the keystone this season, as well as a 90 wRC+ from the left side of the plate that tied for the second-worst mark in the league. Chisholm could help them address both issues with one signing."

Chisholm could be the perfect match for the Reds for a few reasons. Matt McLain was one of the worst-qualified hitters in the league, and the Reds don't have any other options at the position.

Chisholm brings far more potential as a hitter than McLain does at this point in his career. McLain still has some potential to be a big leaguer, but Chisholm has proven to be a big bat who can make an impact for any lineup.

This idea will revolve around the money that goes into signing Chisholm. If he's going to demand a deal worth well over $40 million or $50 million, the Reds won't be able to afford him. Still, the Reds need to make a run at Chisholm if he's affordable enough. This is exactly the kind of move that could take the Reds to the next level.

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