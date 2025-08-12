Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher to Miss Rest of Season Due to Injury
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns was placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season due to an abdominal strain.
Wynns played in 18 games for the Reds this season, slashing .400/.442/.700 with six extra-base hits before being traded to the Athletics. He played in 22 games with the A's, slashing .222/.242/.444 with eight extra-base hits.
Wynns has spent time with six teams across seven seasons in his career. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
After spending most of the season in the minors last year, Wynns re-signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal in the winter. With Tyler Stephenson missing the start of the season due to injury, Wynns and Jose Trevino split playing time at catcher until he returned.
The Reds will face off against the Phillies in game two of the series at 6:40 ET on Tuesday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast