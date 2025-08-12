Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher to Miss Rest of Season Due to Injury

A bummer.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Austin Wynns (29) scores a run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Austin Wynns (29) scores a run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns was placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season due to an abdominal strain.

Wynns played in 18 games for the Reds this season, slashing .400/.442/.700 with six extra-base hits before being traded to the Athletics. He played in 22 games with the A's, slashing .222/.242/.444 with eight extra-base hits.

Wynns has spent time with six teams across seven seasons in his career. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

After spending most of the season in the minors last year, Wynns re-signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal in the winter. With Tyler Stephenson missing the start of the season due to injury, Wynns and Jose Trevino split playing time at catcher until he returned.

The Reds will face off against the Phillies in game two of the series at 6:40 ET on Tuesday night. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions