Riley Greene Sets Tigers History With Titanic Grand Slam That Cleared Everything
The Detroit Tigers have had a rough go of it the last two nights in Sacramento against the Athletics and the consecutive losses have dropped them out of the top spot in the American League playoff picture. On Tuesday night they found themselves in an early 3-0 hole, which Riley Greene helpfully erased with a titanic grand slam to center field that cameras weren't able to see land as it cleared the gigantic batter's eye.
Detroit would go on to lose on a walk-off walk in the 10th inning to have Greene's efforts be for naught. But the homer will live on as it set a franchise record for distance in the Statcast era.
That method of tracking began in 2015 so it's unclear where Greene's bomb ranks all-time for the venerable franchise. Back in 1990 Cecil Fielder became the only person to ever clear the left-field roof at old Tiger Stadium and the estimated distance on that one remains a great point of speculation as the technology required to know for sure was still a quarter-century away.
Now we can even sort home runs by denomination and know that Greene's grand slam was the second-longest of all four-run jobs this season, trailing only Kyle Schwarber's 473-foot tank.