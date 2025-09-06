Rockies Prospect Kelvin Hidalgo Has Been Showcasing Immense Speed in Single-A
The Colorado Rockies have put together a pretty abysmal 2025 season when it comes to their record and production at the MLB level. Despite some emerging young talents on the roster, they still have a long way to go before they manage to put together a cohesive long-term plan. Thankfully, they have some promising prospects to work with from both the 2025 MLB Draft and prior, as well as international free agency.
One of the names who has been improving steadily over the course of the year is Single-A infielder Kelvin Hidalgo. He was signed as an international free agent during the 2021-2022 offseason. Hidalgo has been putting together some impressive performances as of late, primarily due to his speed, which has been a key component in his skillset for quite a while.
The 20-year-old shortstop and third baseman still has plenty of room to grow, as would be expected from a young prospect at this level. But, the good news is that he has nearly a full season of playing time under his belt now at this level. This type of experience helps a prospect develop further as time goes on, and some key stats have been improving for Hidalgo as of late.
How Has Kelvin Hidalgo Produced Statistically During His Stint in Single-A?
Over the course of 114 games in Single-A Fresno, Hidalgo has slashed .246/.311/.339 with 62 runs, 48 RBI, 43 stolen bases, 125 strikeouts and 36 walks. The clear inconsistencies in his game have been his plate discipline, as well as his power production, with a huge tally of strikeouts and only four home runs during this time.
On the positive end of things, it is clear that his speed has been killer throughout the past year or so. He has recorded the third most steals in the California League behind Jaron Elkins and Cameron Leary. Elkins has a whopping 63 on the year, so it will be a hard number For Hidalgo to catch.
Some of the key things that Hidalgo will need to work on over the course of the next few weeks and the offseason will be finding more control at the plate and making better swing decisions.
Being able to find the right pitches to swing at should naturally fix some of the strikeout and home run issues without being overtly difficult. However, it will certainly take time and more reps to find a better level of consistency. Hopefully, the coaching staff can help him work through those problems in the coming months.