Could This Rising Rockies Star Become the Breakout Player This Franchise Needs?
The Colorado Rockies are a franchise that relies heavily on their farm system, predominantly because their ability to bring in big-name free agents over the years has been hit or miss.
With a stadium and environment that makes it difficult for pitchers, it has been a tough few years for the Rockies following a relatively strong stint in the late 2010s. And after having a historically bad 2025 campaign, they are going to be relying on young players for than ever to get them back into contention.
While that can be scary, the good news is they have some exceptional talent coming up the pipeline. One of the names who has been developing is center fielder and second baseman Roldy Brito, an international free agent signing who, at 18 years old, is already making a name for himself in the lower levels of their farm system.
Brito spent 2024 in the Dominican Summer League, but in 2025, he was given the opportunity to play in both the Arizona Complex League and at the Single-A level.
He made the most of both opportunities. And in fact, he actually looked to be performing even better with Single-A Fresno than anywhere else, which a testament to his abilities and how he was able to adjust to higher competition.
How Has Brito Performed Since Being Signed?
In 2025, Brito was consistently tearing the cover off the baseball starting in the Arizona Complex League. In 51 games there, he slashed .368/.445/.555 with 46 runs, 21 RBI, 22 stolen bases, three home runs, 42 strikeouts and 22 walks. Following that, he got 33 games of playing time in Fresno, where he improved. He slashed .375/.442/.463 with 26 runs, 17 RBI, 13 stolen bases, a home run, 27 strikeouts and 14 walks.
His fielding has been a bit of a concern at times, especially at second base where he put up 10 errors in 286 innings of work which is good for a .928 fielding rate. However, in center field, he has been showcasing significantly better glove work. In 328 innings, he has 87 putouts, six assists and only two errors, good for a .979 fielding rate.
He is most certainly a player who still has room to grow. His power and fielding at times both need to show improvements. But his speed and bat-to-ball skills are both exceptional, which could be a large component for him starting in 2026.
Brito's raw talent should be something to keep an eye on next season and beyond, as he could be another young player who debuts in the coming years for Colorado.