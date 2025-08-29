Two Young Rockies Prospects Win MVP of Their Respective Minor League Levels
The Colorado Rockies have had a tough season at the MLB level, posting a 38-96 record so far with a month left to go. With the team having a clear focus on their future and developing through prospects, they have sacrificed competing this year in favor of trying to push for long-term success.
On the bright side, they have some key young players to build around for that push in the future, and with a very strong 2025 MLB draft, they managed to add to that core. One of the more intriguing things to watch out for during this campaign has been two of their 2024 international free agent signings since they have rapidly found their footing.
The most impressive part is that these two prospects won MVP Awards of their respective minor league affiliate leagues this year, one in the Dominican Summer League and the other in the Arizona Complex League.
That is the latest example of the Rockies having some really promising young bats in their farm system who could make an impact sooner rather than later if they continue to develop at this rate as they climb up the pipeline.
Which Two Rockies Prospects Won MVP in Their Respective Leagues?
The first prospect to win MVP this year was Roldy Brito, a second baseman and center fielder who has already been promoted to Single-A Fresno and played 26 games there following his impressive ACL production. Through the 51 games in the ACL, he slashed .368/.445/.555 with 46 runs, 21 RBI, 22 stolen bases, three home runs, 42 strikeouts and 22 walks.
Speed is a core component of his game, which is why he was given the opportunity in center field, where he had only one error in 139.0 fielding innings. He has continued to produce at the next level, too, slashing .385/.462/.452 in Single-A. He is also showcasing his speed, as he has 20 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in only 26 games.
The other prospect to win the MVP Award was Cristian Arguelles, who remains in the Dominican Summer League and has torn the cover off the baseball all year long. The outfielder slashed .422/.528/.652 with 56 runs, 55 RBI, six stolen bases, five home runs, 25 strikeouts and 34 walks in only 52 games, proving he has what it takes to earn a promotion.
Both players are extremely valuable talents when it comes to their batting and fielding. They will hopefully continue to this level of play as they rise through the farm system levels, potentially becoming impact players for the Rockies at some point in their careers.