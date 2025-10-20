Is This the Dark Horse Candidate for the Rockies’ Manager Job?
With the Colorado Rockies general manager search nearing a close, the search for a manager is about to heat up. While it may be a long shot, the hiring of this familiar face could help turn the franchise around.
Colorado is going through a complete switch in regards to their front office and coaching staff. This comes as a result of the firing of manager Bud Black on May 11 and general manager Bill Schmidt stepping down from the organization on October 1.
It is yet to be determined if the Rockies will move on from interim manager Warren Schaeffer. The interim skipper led the club to a 36-86 record in 2025, and his fate will ultimately depend on who Colorado hires as their next general manager.
As a result of the ongoing general manager search, there has yet to be much buzz in regards to a potential manager change for the organization. If there is, in fact, a change, Troy Tulowitzki deserves to be in the mix.
Why Troy Tulowitzki?
While it may not be the most popular choice, Troy Tulowitzki will be the perfect fit as manager for the Colorado Rockies.
Tulowitzki spent ten years with the Colorado Rockies. During his time with the club, he was selected to five All-Star games and won a pair of Gold Glove awards as well as two Silver Slugger awards. Tulowitzki’s career ultimately faded due to injuries. As a result, the superstar was forced to retire in 2019.
Tulowitzki wasted no time before getting into coaching after his retirement. The former superstar was hired at the University of Texas to be a volunteer assistant coach in July of 2019. He now serves as the Longhorns’ hitting coach.
Texas has been very successful during his time on staff, having made the postseason each season and reaching the College World Series in 2021 as well as 2022. He has also led Texas to its two highest home run seasons in the school's history with 128 homers in 2022 and 112 in 2024.
Being an excellent baseball player obviously does not automatically make Tulowitzki a great manager, but with him being so successful at the college level and Colorado needing a major change, he is a great option.
The hiring of Tulowitzki could potentially help the Rockies' offense a ton and give the players a younger manager that they may be able to relate to more.
The Rockies desperately need a change, and a former superstar who excelled with the team is a great option. While going from being a hitting coach in college to a manager in the big leagues is undoubtedly a huge jump, Tulowitzki has the tools and knowledge to be a successful manager.
The Rockies hiring Tulowitzki is definitely a long shot, but this move could pay off to be a huge success for the team.