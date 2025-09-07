Former Highly-Regarded Rockies Pitching Prospect Could Debut in 2026
It's not a secret that the Colorado Rockies need pitching help in the worst way.
While some pieces in the bullpen have started to emerge as potential impact arms for the future, the starting rotation has struggled for the entire year. Sitting with a staff ERA of 6.57 entering Saturday, that unit has been charged with 78 out of the team's 101 losses.
What makes this situation look even more dire is the fact that virtually everyone has struggled for the Rockies, with veterans to rookies to highly-ranked prospects unable to put together consistent performances.
That puts even more pressure on the young players coming up the pipeline to solve the issues this franchise is facing. And the next one who could step into that fire during the 2026 season is a former first-round pick.
Gabriel Hughes Could Make MLB Debut in 2026
Selected 10th overall back in 2022 out of Gonzaga, the right-hander was ranked sixth in Colorado's pipeline the following year before he underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2023 that caused him to miss all of the 2024 campaign.
Because of that, the Gabriel Hughes has largely been out of sight, out of mind for many in the fanbase as he's worked his way back from that injury. But now that he has returned to the mound, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) believes Hughes could make his major league debut in 2026.
"The Rockies desperately need starting pitching, and Hughes will get a chance to compete for a rotation spot next spring ... He's working on developing a repertoire that will play in the big leagues: four-seam and two-seam fastball (91-93 mph), changeup, curveball and slider," he wrote.
The 24-year-old made his return with Double-A Hartford on April 4. He started nine games for them and posted a 3.07 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just eight walks in 41 innings pitched. Considering control is usually the last thing that comes back after Tommy John surgery, that was a good sign.
Hughes was moved up to Triple-A Albuquerque on May 31, but he's run into some trouble at that level. Shutdown for five weeks in July and August due to shoulder inflammation, he has made just 11 starts for the Isotopes. His ERA in that time is 5.74, with 37 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 innings pitched.
Getting the righty to the point where he's healthy is more important than the actual results at this stage of his recovery, especially if he's going to be a factor for the big league club in 2026.