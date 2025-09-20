Highly Lauded Rockies Prospect Discusses Batting Practice at Coors Field
There have been some positive revelations when it comes to the Colorado Rockies and their farm system as of late, with some young, talented players making their way up through the levels as they continue to improve. While their Major League roster has had a less-than-compelling year, their prospects make up for the lack of improvement, as they have shown the polar opposite, which is a huge positive.
One of the most notable names was the addition of Ethan Holliday during the 2025 MLB Draft, selecting him at No. 4 overall. This is a huge investment in the future of the franchise and his development, and recently, the team gave him the opportunity to come to Coors Field and take batting practice as well as fielding practice.
This was a great opportunity for the young prospect to come get a feel for how Coors Field plays, especially considering how different it truly is from every other MLB stadium.
What Did Holliday Have to Say About His Batting Practice at Coors Field?
Following the practice session at the field, Holliday was interviewed by a few media members regarding the experience, including Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, and here is what he had to say about how the stadium plays:
"Just trying to do what I do every day in Arizona, and the ball flies a little bit different here. So I decided to let some rip, but it was really fun, and just being out here is crazy," he said.
When asked about any memories he may have from being a little kid there with his father during the early years of his career, he said:
"Y'know, I wish I could remember being that little, but I don't, but coming back here in 2018 when my dad had his little second stint, yeah, there were some memories here. Being out in the outfield, and just being in the stadium, there's things you remember very clear, and all of it's kind of surreal."
Finally, he was asked if he was just trying to let the ball rip, and if that was the key, was to just really get a chance to hit the ball, to which he responded:
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I mean that's kind of how I was...I was talking to some of the hitting coaches, they were like 'what are you working on right now', and I was telling them, and they're like 'just go let it rip and have fun, and don't worry about that stuff right now, and just go let it rip', and that's kinda what I tried to do."
It seems as though he was hitting well, according to the reports from the practice, with Patrick Lyons from The Rockies Insider providing some context, stating Holliday hit five out for home runs during his final round, including two into the upper deck with his last two swings.