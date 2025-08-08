Meet the Top 3 Rockies Prospects Climbing the Minor League Ladder
The Colorado Rockies have little to be excited about with their major league team right now as their struggles continue in massive fashion. Most recently they had a historic sweep when the Toronto Blue Jays demolished them with a 45-6 blowout in a three-game stretch.
So, let's look to the future and hope for something positive as some of their young guns are starting to climb the ranks of the farming system. MLB ranked Charlie Condon, Cole Carrigg, and Robert Cala No.1, 2, and 3.
Unfortunately, none of them are pitchers, which is the ball club's biggest weakness by far. However, there are a pair who at least sit in the top five: right-handed Brody Brecht and left-handed Griffin Herring.
All-Around Player- Charlie Condon
It is really hard to pin down the position of the 22-year-old. Even though he is listed as an outfielder, he has played significant time at first base (46 games in two seasons) to just 25 in the outfield. He has also suited up at third and used as a designated hitter.
This season, he started off in the Rookie League and has climbed his way to Double-A Hartford. He is slashing a little below his average in the minors, which is to be expected as he is now in a tougher league.
In 25 games in Double-A he has slashed .247/.343/.393 with two home runs, 18 RBI, and 11 drawn walks.
Condon was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft after a standout career at the University of Georgia. He went from a walk-on for the Bulldogs to the No. 2 MLB prospect in his draft class.
Outfielder Cole Carrigg
Carrigg has played all over in the outfield, but primarily in centerfield. They have utilized him at shortstop, but it seems that his calling is in the outfield or as a designated hitter.
The 6-foot-2 potential slugger has only been with Hartford this season. He is posting a slash line of .236/.327/.395 and he has a talent for drawing walks. Carrigg has 12 home runs and 48 RBI to go with his 40 walks drawn with an additional 40 stolen bases.
Outfielder Robert Calaz
Calaz is the youngest of the three. At just 19 years old, he is closing in on his major league debut. Calaz has been used only in the outfield and is split nearly dead even between center and right field.
Right now he is killing it for Single-A Fresno with a line of .278/.346/.440 with nine homers, 47 RBI and 27 walks which explains why they also have used him as a designated hitter.
The Rockies might not have the best farming system overall (ranked in the bottom half of baseball), but they do have a few fans can get excited about.