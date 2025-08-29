Rockies Head Back Home To Face Cubs and Their Stout Pitching Staff

Brenton Doyle is officially back.



Since the All-Star break Doyle is hitting .393, the 4th highest BA in MLB during that span.



He’s also batting .351 since July 1, the 3rd highest BA in MLB during that span.



Oh and btw, he’s batting .468 over has last 15 games at home🔥 pic.twitter.com/dq6WCfvxUW