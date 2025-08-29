Rockies Head Back Home To Face Cubs and Their Stout Pitching Staff
The Colorado Rockies left their road matchup against the Houston Astros with one win, which is better than some predicted. Now, they are headed back home to Coors Field to take on one of the better teams in baseball; the Chicago Cubs.
Looking at the probable pitchers for this series, it is looking like the opener could be one of the toughest matchups for the Rockies offense since the Cubs are set to throw their star rookie Cade Horton.
The right-hander has been incredible this season, especially in the second half of the season. Across the 23-year-old's last seven starts, he has gone 5-1 with a ridiculous ERA of 0.49. After being on the mound for 37 innings in those games, he has only allowed two earned runs to go along with 34 strikeouts.
How the Rockies Can Win a Game This Series
Colorado's pitching staff has been fairly horrific this season no matter if they are on the road or at home. But in their last series at Coors Field, the team split a four-game set against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
In their two wins, the pitching staff kept the Dodgers to just three runs in each, a great sign that they can get high-end performances on the mound at times. But in their two losses, they were lit up by a combined scored of 20-9.
The most important thing in this series will be for the starting pitchers to not let the game get away from them so quickly. Germán Márquez is the matchup against Horton in Game 1 after coming off the injured list. Even though his season numbers aren't great, he is a veteran pitcher who the Rockies are hoping can give them solid outings to close out the year.
Colorado has been much better on offense when at home, so if they are going to win a game this series, they need the bats to show up against a stout group of pitchers Chicago can throw at them. Brenton Doyle has gotten red-hot in the second half of the year, and he is providing a major boost alongside the continued breakout of Hunter Goodman and the emergence of the top prospects.
The Rockies are doing whatever they can to avoid setting Major League Baseball history with the most losses in a single season.
In theory, they should have it locked up since they only need four more wins across their final 28 games to make that a reality. But Colorado has shown they can go on long losing streaks this year, so winning any game they can is a huge boost for their cause.
If the Rockies can manager to secure one win against the Cubs, it would be a huge step in the right direction as the clock winds down on the regular season.