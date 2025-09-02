Rockies Prospect Acquired in Trade Has Started to Find His Footing in High-A
The Colorado Rockies have had an abysmal 2025 season, putting together a 39-99 record, and with only one game to go until they hit 100 losses on the year, it is clear that the franchise is focusing on the future rather than the present. With the MLB trade deadline long gone, the Rockies made a few moves to offload veteran talents for prospects, some of which are already panning out.
One of the more notable deals for Colorado was trading away Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees, and in return receiving prospects Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring. Herring has been dominating in his Rockies minor league debut starts, but Grosz has taken some more time to get adjusted to the change.
However, Grosz has started to really find his stride lately, especially so in his last two starts for High-A Spokane. His latest start was a flash of the potential that Colorado really saw in him, and hopefully, just an indicator that he has finally turned the corner and can start tagging together some really good appearances back to back. But for now, it is great just to see some signs of life for the young pitcher.
How Has Grosz Performed in His Last Two Starts?
In his last two starts for Spokane, Grosz has combined for 12.1 innings, 10 hits allowed, four earned runs allowed, three walks, 21 strikeouts, a 2.92 ERA and a 63% strike rate. Unfortunately, some of the underlying metrics are still less than optimal, as he allowed three home runs during that span, as well as two hit batters and a .789 opposing OPS.
With that said, the standard metrics are showing he has rapidly improved during these two starts, and the most recent of the two is likely his most impressive in a while. He threw six innings, allowing only four hits and one run, while picking up 12 strikeouts and three walks. It was clear that he found something to tap into during this start, and he was impressive throughout the entire outing.
These are the types of starts that the Rockies need to see from Grosz to consider promoting him down the stretch, and not the ones earlier this month where he was allowing five or six earned runs per showing. His strikeout stuff coming along has certainly helped, as in those difficult appearances, he had trouble finishing out at-bats despite throwing a 61% strike rate over his four starts prior.
Hopefully, as the season winds down, Grosz can continue this type of momentum and carry it into next year. If he can, he should certainly get a look at a promotion to Double-A as spring training wraps up in 2026.