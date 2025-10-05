Rockies Utility Prospect Player To Watch in Arizona Fall League
It's going to be a long offseason for the Colorado Rockies. After losing a team record 119 games, they will be search for a new manager as well as a new general manager, after Bill Schmidt stepped down.
They have a long road ahead of them until their next competitive team, but they are going to hopefully hire the leaders that will take them there. The players, on the other hand, are all in the minor league for the most part and a lot of them are headed to the Arizona Fall League.
Colorado is sending four top 30 prospects, including Charlie Condon, but it's unranked utility man Braylen Wimmer who MLB Pipeline names as a player to watch this fall.
Wimmer Is the Most Underrated Prospect in the System
The Rockies drafted Wimmer in the eighth round of the 2023 draft out of the University of South Carolina. Wimmer, a middle infielder in college, was as steady as they come in the Gamecocks lineup. He hit over .300 in both seasons, posting an OPS of .827 in his junior year.
As a senior, he hit a career high 14 homers with a .970 OPS and 13 stolen bases. And in his first full year in pro ball, he continued to hit and swipe bases without skipping a beat.
He briefly appeared after being drafted in 2023, but playing 118 games at Single-A in 2024. There, he hit .285 with 21 doubles, 14 homers and 34 stolen bases. He was near the top of the leaderboards on his team in nearly every stat, but he didn't get a lot of top 30 love because of his age.
At 23-years-old, he was much older for the Single-A level, in part because he was drafted at 22.
This season, though, he played in High-A and reached Double-A as a 24-year-old and was even better.
In 131 games between the two levels, he set career highs in almost every category. Wimmer hit 30 doubles, 17 homers, drove in 69 batters, swiped 37 bases and even posted an .832 OPS. A majority of those games came in High-A, but in 45 games at Double-A, Wimmer hit .284.
Not only was he one of the better hitters in the entire Rockies system, but he did so while playing games at every outfield position, as well as third base, second base and shortstop. Anytime a team can find a player with that much versatility who hits, chances are he's going to be a fast riser.
Given his age, a breakout performance from Wimmer could solidify the type of hitter he is and give the Rockies even more reason to push him closer to the big leagues. Against the best compeition he's faced, Wimmer would easily crack the Rockies top 30 with a huge Fall League.