After 3-1 Loss to Skenes, Rockies Make Adjustments for Wednesday's Rematch With Pittsburgh

The Colorado Rockies walked out of PNC Park on Tuesday night with their heads hanging. After being dominated by one of the best pitchers in baseball, the team had to record a 3-1 loss.

Now, they arrive at the park on Wednesday with a different challenge and a different lineup.

Paul Skenes was looking to add another no-hitter to his resume and almost had it done on Tuesday night against the struggling Rockies.

The Colorado team was overmatched right from the start of the game. Skenes went into the seventh inning holding his eyes on a no-hitter. He had already struck out 10. After eight innings, he had only allowed two hits. Without a standing argument, Skenes is definitely a master of his game.

The first six hitters for the Rockies went back to the dugout as strikeouts. From there, they just never recovered.

For Colorado’s worst starting pitcher, Michael Lorenzen, it was yet again, another difficult night. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. His record now goes to 2-5 with a posted ERA of 6.92.

Wednesday’s Adjusted Lineup

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rockies’ manager Warren Schaeffer made a couple of changes to the lineup for the game on Wednesday at 6:40 ET. When the team takes the field at PNC Park, Hunter Goodman will not be on the grass or behind the plate. This is not concerning; it is just a well-earned rest.

Instead, fans can expect to see Brett Sullivan behind the plate and he is a capable backup option for the team.

The more notable absence will be Willi Castro. Right knee soreness has limited the switch-hitting utility man over the past week or so. Not having him take the field at any position will be noticed.

Now the lineup will have to lean on left-handers to take on the Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller.

The Left-Handed Heavy Lineup

Edouard Julien (L) 2B Mickey Moniak (L) CF Troy Freeman (R) DH TJ Rumfield (L) 1B Troy Johnston (L) RF Kyle Karros (R) 3B Jake McCarthy (L) LF Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS Brett Sullivan (L) C

With six of the nine in the lineup being lefties, it feels like a sensible construction going against the right-handed Pirate.

The Tuesday night matchup was tough, and Wednesday’s game won’t be a walk in the park either. Mitch Keller comes to the matchup with a 4-1 record and a 2.87 ERA. He is one of the better right-handers in the NL now.

Colorado is 8-15 on the road and that needs to change. Keller won’t offer them a great opportunity to do that, but it is possible.

Taking the mound for the Rockies will be Jose Quintana. He has a 1-2 record this season and carries a 3.90 ERA. He is trustworthy for the team. If some of the hitters can find their groove, the organization could start to turn things around.

The Moniak Factor

Wednesday is Mickey Moniak’s birthday and Schaeffer is keeping the faith in the 28-year-old. Moniak will bat second despite his 1-for-11 recent record which also includes six strikeouts in three games.

On paper, Moniak should match up well against Keller. Whether or not he delivers on his birthday, along with whether Colorado can finally pull together some offense, will be the story coming out of PNC Park.