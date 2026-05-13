Rockies Only as Good as Mickey Moniak, That’s Both a Gift and a Problem

Reviewing the last five lineup cards and noting three losses in their last four games. The Colorado Rockies’ record now sits at 16-26. Let’s take a look at the batting order to tell the story of a team whose early-season identity is being tested.

Mickey Moniak is in a small cold snap. Unfortunately, the team is carried on Moniak’s shoulders, and when he appears tired, the team looks very different.

The Moniak Reality Check

Before anyone gets too excited, let’s really take a look at Moniak and be precise about what he has been doing. The full picture matters.

Moniak’s season slashing line is .303/.348/.648 with an OPS of .996. He has hit 11 home runs and 21 RBI in 122 at-bats. This remains to be one of the best stat lines in the National League.

Over Moniak’s last 30 games, he has been slashing .306/.356/.639. This is not a man in a crisis.

If we zoom in on his last seven games, it does appear Moniak may be going cold. He is hitting .208 with zero home runs, zero RBI, and 10 strikeouts, along with no walks. In his last three games, he is 1-for-11 with six strikeouts and no walks. Moniak’s power has disappeared.

Pitchers are making adjustments to the slugger and so far, Moniak has not answered.

Delving into Moniak and his history, strikeouts have been the question. Unfortunately, that question remains and is getting strong with this cold streak.

Over the last 122 at-bats, he has struck out 36 times. That is a 29.5% strikeout rate. Fast-forward to the last seven games ,and that number has jumped up to 41.7%.

Wednesday is Moniak’s 28th birthday. If ever there was a perfect day to break out of a cold snap, this would be it. Pittsburgh dealt the Rockies a loss in Tuesday’s matchup. Moniak could be the storyline that changes the narrative in the series, but he has to find his power.

If Moniak can find his power, the Rockies can be competitive again. He’s really the only player capable of carrying a hot streak, which is terrifying for the team. Without his command in the lineup, Colorado will continue to struggle.

The Rockies Platoon Construction

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Edouard Julien | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Looking closely at the last five lineup cards, Shaeffer has instituted a clear strategy. Against right-handers, Edouard Julien leads off with Moniak backing him up at second. This brings a left-handed heavy top to the order, designed to create some havoc and get players on base.

Against lefties, Beck leads off, Freeman bats second, and the lineup shifts to more right-handers.

Troy Johnston and Tyler Freeman rotate in and out of DH and corner outfield spots based on opposing pitcher’s handedness.

So far, the platoon system is working as designed; it just needs better player performance. Against the best pitching, such as Paul Skenes, Sanchez, and Aaron Nola, the lineup has managed just 16 runs over five games combined.

Schaeffer can construct the best lineup matchups all day, but if the bats don’t show up, it doesn’t work.

The Reliable Core

Three names appeared in nearly identical roles every single game. Hunter Goodman hits third, TJ Rumfield will be at first base, and Ezequiel Tovar will man shortstop.

Goodman has been everything the Rockies could hope for. He’s a legitimate middle-of-the-order presence who catches every day and he produces. Rumfield has stabilized first, and Tovar is a defensive anchor.

The core is real and can be repeated. The foundation these three players offer is solid. When you add Moniak to this conversation, when hot, this lineup can produce. When he isn’t, Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston have to carry more weight, and honestly, neither one can do that for very long.