The Colorado Rockies Have a Valuable Trade Deadline Chip Drawing Attention

The Colorado Rockies might be at the bottom of the NL West division, but their level of play has improved tenfold compared to the product they rolled out onto the field in 2025. It's still a long road ahead before Colorado is competing with the best of the best, but signs are pointing toward positivity.

With May rolling into the midpoint of the month, the Rockies have to think ahead to what their trade deadline plans might be. While they sit in last place, they do have a handful of players who have been playing some of their best baseball.

Should things continue like this for Colorado, the front office could be getting calls on the availability of players on the trade block. And according to one MLB insider, the Rockies have a trade piece drawing attention now, and could be drawing attention later in 2026.

Jon Morosi's Top Rockies Trade Piece

The sun sets behind the scoreboard at Coors Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

MLB Network's Jon Morosi revealed that he likes what outfielder/designated hitter Mickey Moniak has done at the plate this season. The former first overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies has found his stride since donning a Rockies jersey and has kept his hot status at the plate from the summer of 2025 to 2026.

"You've got an elite hitter who now has his confidence going," Morosi said via MLB Network on X (formerly Twitter). "He is one of the best bats anywhere in that National League so far this season."

Since June of 2025, Moniak has held a .300 AVG with 23 doubles, 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .608 SLG, trailing only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shea Langeliers of the Athletics in that span.

So far this season, entering a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road, Moniak is hitting .303 at the plate with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs, bringing him to a 1.1 WAR. He also holds a .655 SLG and a 1.004 OPS.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak (22) celebrates after a home run in the dugout. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"They're not quite ready, we can even say charitably to chase down the Dodgers and the Padres in the National League West, so if you're not ready to win now, you really have two choices; either you sign him long-term because you believe in the bat, who he is and what he's become, or you look around."

Morosi would detail how Moniak could draw attention from American League franchises, looking to get an extra power bat in the middle of the lineup to break through the below .500 trend.

Moniak is entering the prime of his career, turning 28 on May 13, and could be a part of the future plans for the Rockies. At the same time, it makes sense for Colorado to be sellers and push for the future by trading away Moniak at the deadline.