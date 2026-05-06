Rockies Notes: Mickey Moniak Stays Red Hot as Losing Skid Continues

The Colorado Rockies are in the middle of a five-game losing streak that’s seemingly been drawn out forever.

That’s not great, to say the least.

The good news is that the team was able to get a much-needed day off due to the fierce snowstorm that made its way through the Denver area Tuesday, though that does mean that the club didn’t have the opportunity to improve its morale. Nonetheless, chances for redemption await in the future.

Still, it’s important to dwell on the past a little bit. Colorado’s latest bout of misery came against the New York Mets in a 4-2 defeat. It was a contest that many Rockies fans will wish to remove from their memory as quickly as possible.

The only major bright spot was Mickey Moniak’s two-hit day, which improved his batting average to .333 and OPS to 1.123. Among qualified hitters, only New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice has a better mark in the latter statistic.

Moniak's outstanding performance through the early-going of the season led MLB to name him outfielder of the month for March/April alongside Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.

Other fun moments included Juan Mejia’s five-strikeout evening through two innings of work out of the bullpen. Brennan Bernardino also shut down the Mets in his one inning on the mound, bringing his ERA down to a stellar 1.88 through the early going of the season.

Starter Tomoyuki Sugano was also fantastic, no-hitting the Mets through the first five innings. Unfortunately, a poor frame in the sixth ended up being the downfall of the evening for both him and the Rockies.

The Rockies are slated to play the Mets on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. MDT, though inclement weather could get in the way of that. Michael Lorenzen is slated to get the start on Wednesday for the Rockies, with Freddy Peralta going for the Mets. The series finale versus New York will take place on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. MDT.

Here’s all the latest Rockies news and stories:

Rockies Key to Snapping Five-Game Losing Streak Comes Down to This

Rockies-Mets Series Disrupted by Colorado Snowstorm

Rockies’ Bullpen Arms Could Attract Attention Ahead of Trade Deadline

Rockies Major Pipeline: Hughes on the IL, Palmquist Searching for a Role

Rockies Outfielder Part of All-Star Conversation After Red-Hot Start

This Key Trait Helped Rockies Rebuilt Bullpen Become One of MLB’s Best

Rockies Fans Are Showing Up, Now the Team Has to Match Them

Rockies Tweets of the Day

the coLLLLLorado #Rockies are 14-22



What went right: Mickey Moniak is still a stud. Juan Mejia was solid. Sugano was pretty solid (for 5)



What went wrong: couldn’t limit damage in 6th. No clutch hitting (or really any hitting for that matter)



Gritty Wins: 8

Infuriating… — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) May 4, 2026

Tony Dokoupil on the CBS Evening News: “Colorado is getting hit with an unusually heavy amount of snow for this time of year. Tonight’s baseball game between the Rockies and my New York Mets is postponed, likely delaying another Mets loss.” (Hey, they’ve won 3 of their last 4!) — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) May 5, 2026

Some Chuck Nasty highlights for your viewing pleasure on this off day 🏔️🐐 pic.twitter.com/b1RVsh8iBL — SleeperRockies (@SleeperRockies) May 6, 2026