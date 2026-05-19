Gold Glove Infielder Ezequiel Tovar Finding Rhythm for Rockies

When a player gets hot, the goal is to keep him there and boost his confidence. The Colorado Rockies are ecstatic that one of their young stars is starting to click at the right time.

Ezequiel Tovar’s 5-Game Hitting Streak

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tovar, 24, a 2024 Gold Glove Award winner, is preparing to join the hit parade alongside Mickey Moanik and Troy Johnston. Seeing his teammates perform well at the plate might have given him great pride and motivated him to strive for himself. For whatever the reasons are, it seems to be working lately.

Tovar is getting good at the bat lately. His 5-game hitting streak may not be a big deal, but it should be treated as one because he’s part of the team's future. The Rockies wouldn’t mind seeing an Omar Vizquel or David Concepcion in Tovar moving forward. Vizquel was a defensive wizard, and Conception was a good hitter but even a better infielder. All three men play the infield position and are Venezuelan natives.

Colorado will go far as long as Tovar is healthy and producing. Every franchise needs an elite infielder who can impact the game on both sides of the ball and with the gloves. Tovar brings those essential qualities to the team.

At the start of May, Tovar was quiet. He didn’t get much action because he was in a slump. His production in the last seven games has the team clapping. Tovar connected for a two-run double against the Rangers on Monday. It’s a good fresh start to the week after not being in the lineup on Sunday.

Overall, in the last couple of games, he’s slashing .333/.368/.389. During that seven-game stretch, Tovar collected seven hits, two walks, and three RBIs in 21 plate appearances. His 2-RBI game against the Rangers on Monday night was his first two-RBI game since April 29th against the Cincinnati Reds. Tovar hasn’t had a three-RBI game since March 30th against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Tovar is 7 of his last 19 (.368) and has a 5 game hit streak going👀 pic.twitter.com/h0EmMF701v — Christian Saez🎙 (@DNVRSaez) May 19, 2026

Tovar is in the third year of his seven-year, $63.5 million extension he signed in March 2024. He’s going to be around in a Rockies uniform until 2030 or 2031.

The All-Star break comes in July. Tovar still has the remainder of May and the entire month of June to really make a jump and hopefully get more home runs and RBIs.

On the season, Tovar is batting .206 with just one home run and 13 RBIs, 32 hits, 13 runs, and three stolen bases. He’s a career lifetime .254 hitter. The one home run came against the Miami Marlins on March 28th, the second game of the regular season.

The Rockies will play the Rangers on Tuesday night. Tovar is looking to extend his hitting streak to six games.