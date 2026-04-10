Troy Johnston Sums Up Rockies’ Winning Formula in One Phrase

The Colorado Rockies took last season as personally as they could, and that's shown through how the front office attacked the offseason and free agency. So far this season, there has been a buzz around the Rockies franchise, as they continue to prove those who doubt them wrong early on.

Colorado started the season getting swept by the Miami Marlins, but quickly bounced back against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ahead of their series with the San Diego Padres, the Rockies swept the Houston Astros right out of Coors Field, getting themselves to a 6-6 record.

Success in baseball comes in waves, and for the Rockies, they're trying their best to continue riding the wave. Waiver claim Troy Johnston, who has been on fire to begin the season in Colorado, so much so that he's summed up why the team has been able to claw back to the .500 mark.

Johnston's Positive Mindset Surrounding Rockies

Colorado Rockies Troy Johnston (20) celebrates with Ezequiel Tovar (14). | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Speaking with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Johnston described the mood within the Rockies clubhouse with a three-word phrase that probably wasn't felt much at all last season.

"The boys are having fun, we'll put it that way," Johnston said. "The pitchers are absolutely dominating, and they're really kicking it off for us. The bullpen ERA is so low, it's unbelievable."

"Our starters are going out and absolutely dominating, our defense, we got Tovy (Ezequial Tovar) at short making plays I've never seen before. Our outfielders are running all over, making throws, making plays. Everybody is having so much fun and were meshing well right now."

So long as the Rockies have fun at the plate and on the mound, the 2026 campaign should be more entertaining for fans, having endured the 119-loss season a year ago. But as the season prolongs, the aim of the game is to keep it rolling.

Colorado has nothing to lose this season and everything to prove. When you have that mindset on the diamond, anything is possible, even with a team with low expectations like the Rockies. It probably helps that Johnston and others have been hitting the ball well at the plate.

To begin the season, Johnton, who might not have made the roster given the success of young infielder T.J. Rumfield, is hitting .342 with two home runs and six RBIs. He doesn't walk often, but he keeps his bat in the zone long enough to get action on the bases.