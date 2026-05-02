How to Watch Game 2 of Rockies vs. Braves: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Returning home to face the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday and further cement their own strong play of late, the Colorado Rockies (14-19) came out firing. Their first six hitters of the game reached base en route to what was a five-run first inning and had a 6-0 lead after two.

Sadly, the positive momentum for the Rockies didn't last. They were held scoreless over the game's final seven innings while the Braves clawed their way back and ultimately delivered the dagger in the form of a pinch hit two-run home run by Michael Harris in the ninth inning of what wound up being an 8-6 Atlanta win.

The game was uncharacteristically high-scoring, given that it involved two of the National League's best pitching staffs so far this season. The Braves rank first in the NL with a 132 ERA+, while Colorado is currently fifth in the league with a 114 ERA+. Atlanta's resilient offensive outburst did, however, bolster their MLB-best 185 runs scored.

Now, the Rockies head into Saturday's game looking to gain a measure of revenge. While they showed that they are up for the challenge of facing the Braves' pitching staff after knocking Grant Holmes around for six runs and seven hits, they are set for an even more daunting task in the form of Atlanta ace Chris Sale. However, they will counter with Brennan Bernadino as the opener for Chase Dollander, two pitchers who happen to be among Colorado's most effect thus far this season.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ryan Ritter and Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Time: 6:10 p.m. MDT, Saturday

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Braves — BravesVision

Stream: MLB.TV, Fubo

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Braves — The Fan, 680 and 93.7FM (WCNN)

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Rockies: Brennan Bernardino (2-0, 0.71) vs. Braves: Chris Sale (5-1, 2.31)

The Rockies' lefty sidearmer Bernardino has been nearly unhittable this season (0.71 ERA, 1.026 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 12.2 innings) since coming over from the Boston Red Sox via trade last November. However, that dominance has come exclusively in short relief appearances, having exceeded an inning of work only twice this season.

That would suggest that Bernardino's start will come in an opener capacity, with the 34-year-old expected to handle the first inning before likely giving way to Dollander to handle the bulk of the workload. Dollander owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to date, recording 39 strikeouts while pitching 32 innings despite having only started one game.

But Bernardino, Dollander and whoever else might toe the rubber for Colorado will be in tough against Sale. Despite recently celebrating his 37th birthday, the 2024 NL Cy Young winner still remains in peak form while heading up baseball's best rotation. Of his six outings to date, five have resulted in one or fewer runs allowed in six or more innings. His only slip-up came in an April 6 start against the Los Angeles Angels, during which he allowed six earned runs in four innings.

Colorado Rockies' Injuries

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease)