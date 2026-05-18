How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Rangers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Colorado Rockies are middling. So are the Texas Rangers. Now both teams have the chance to find some winning ways in a big-time three-game series starting Monday night in Denver.

To be fair, the Rangers are in a much better spot than the Rockies. They’re coming off a disappointing series loss to the Astros, but had won two series before that against the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks. For the Rockies, it’s been nothing but losing since the calendar turned to May.

Both clubs are looking for a little momentum, especially the Rockies. If there’s any team that gives Colorado a good chance of competing, it’s the Rangers, who are one of the most lifeless franchises in the entire sport. They lack an identity, which the Rockies hope to exploit over the next three days.

Here’s a breakdown of the series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies shortstop Willi Castro. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Rangers — Rangers Sports Network

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Rangers — 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Quintana. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.97 ERA) vs. Rangers: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 4.50 ERA)

A tale of two southpaws will take place in Denver on Monday night.

Jose Quintana hasn’t been striking out many hitters so far in 2026. Through 34 innings, he’s set down just 16 batters on strikes, yet he’s still getting positive results. Quintana has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts, three of which have seen him go at least five innings. Yes, he’s not striking people out, but he’s getting the job done. And that’s all that matters, right?

For MacKenzie Gore, who was acquired by the Rangers in a blockbuster trade over the offseason that involved five minor league prospects heading to the Washington Nationals, the story has been somewhat reversed.

Sure, Gore has had some great games, his last effort against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 12 — when he went eight innings and allowed just one run — being the bright spot. For the most part, though, he’s struggled, and command issues have been the major reason. He's striking people out — he has 53 to start the year — but he’s walking tons of hitters, too. It’ll be imperative that the Rockies take advantage of this if they want to pick up a win in the series opener.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle (9) is congratulated by Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar (14) after scoring. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain).

60-day injured list: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).