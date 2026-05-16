How to Watch Rockies, Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

When it rains, it pours. The Colorado Rockies are learning that. Entering their series opener at home on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rockies had lost six of their last 10 games. Before the game, it was announced that Chase Dollander was heading to the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.

Then, after Kyle Freeland threw the first pitch, things went from bad to worse on the field for manager Warren Schaeffer. Colorado's left-hander allowed six first-inning runs and went just 3.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits in a 9-1 loss in the series opener. That is not how the Rockies were looking to begin a homestand against a division foe.

Colorado will look to even the series on Saturday afternoon when they play the second game of the series. Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; D-backs – DBACKS.TV

Radio: Rockies – KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; D-backs – Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Pitching Matchup

Tomoyuki Sugano | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Diamondbacks: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (3-3, 4.07 ERA)

Schaeffer will turn to one of his veteran free agents brought in over the winter by the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, to the mound on Saturday afternoon, Tomoyuki Sugano. It has been an up-and-down first season in Denver for the former Baltimore Orioles right-hander, but in his two starts in May, he's been roughed up.

Sugano has allowed nine earned runs and four home runs in just 10.1 innings. The Philadelphia Phillies tormented him for fine runs on seven hits, three home runs in just five innings on May 10.

Arizona will counter with veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been very good so far in 2026. In eight starts this year, he's worked 48 innings with 33 strikeouts and just a 2.25 ERA. This will be the latest in a list of tough starters the Rockies are facing.

Rockies Injuries

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).