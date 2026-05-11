One Stat That Points to Rockies Slowly Turning Corner Under Paul DePodesta

Change can be good sometimes. If there is one team that is finding that out, it's the Colorado Rockies. Once a laughing-stock, under the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, times are changing in Denver.

No, seriously. Nearly six weeks into the season, the Rockies are 16-25, but just a half-game behind the San Francisco Giants in the basement of the National League West. They are 41 games into the season and for the first time in a long time, the second week in May, Colorado is not on pace for a 100-loss season.

While the Rockies might not be on pace to lose 100 games this season, but there is one team in the National League that is and you mihgt be surprised as to who it is.

The Mets, Not the Rockies, Are on Pace To Lose 100 Games in 2026

Bo Bichette | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the first pitch was thrown on the 2026 season in March, who had the New York Mets on pace to lose 100 games at this point in the season, and not the Rockies. Nobody, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, this is where we are at on May 11.

Expectations for the Mets were very much different from those for Colorado when the season began. New York went through some major changes with their roster from one that faded down the stretch last fall and missed the playoffs. Gone is Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles and closer Edwin Diaz went to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Looking to make a splash to replace Alonso's bat, New York's front office zeroed in on Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays as their free agent target. They landed him, but it has been nothing short of disappointing.

To compound matters, the whole team has been a disappointment. They open a series at home against the Detroit Tigers on May 12, at home 12.5 games off the pace and in the NL East.

As for the Rockies and DePodesta, he didn't rush into any quick decisions in terms of trades and signings, rather opting for low-risk, high-reward veteran signings in Michael Lorenzen, José Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano. He also traded for outfielder Jake McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nobody was expecting the Rockies to make the playoffs this season, but a huge first step under DePodesta would be to not lose 100 games again.

That may still happen, but again, the Mets being on pace to lose 100 games on May 11 and not the Rockies is certainly something that Colorado can build on, even if they won't admit it publicly.