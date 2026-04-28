How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Reds: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

If the Colorado Rockies are for real, then this week’s three-game series on the road against the Cincinnati Reds should be a fantastic litmus test.

The Rockies (13-16) have been one of the pleasant surprises in the early going of the season. While they remain in last place in the National League West, it’s still amazing to see how much better they’ve played compared to how terrible they were just one year ago

Pretty much anything would’ve been an improvement, but the current level of performance — with this past weekend’s three-game sweep of the New York Mets being the highlight — has been nothing short of extraordinary.

But the baseball season is long, and teams have to continue proving that they have what it takes day in and day out. That’s exactly what the Rockies will be forced to do this week against the Reds (18-10), another surprising team that’s currently in first place in the NL Central.

Taking down this surging Cincinnati squad will be no small feat — the Reds have won their past four series, the latest coming against the Detroit Tigers — but this Rockies team has shown time and again that it has plenty of surprises up its sleeve.

Here’s a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other important notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) celebrates with center fielder Brenton Doyle (9). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Time: 4:40 p.m. MDT, Tuesday

Where: Great American Ball Park

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Reds — Reds.TV

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Reds — WLW 700

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-1, 2.30 ERA) vs. Reds: RHP Chase Burns (2-1, 2.57 ERA)

Kyle Freeland made his first three starts before being placed on the injured list April 15 due to left shoulder inflammation. That was a bummer that was made even worse by the fact that Freeland, whose longtime presence with the Rockies has made him a fan favorite, had put together a great start to the 2026 campaign.

His last outing was probably his best, as he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits in what ended up being a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros. Fortunately for Colorado, his absence was short-lived, as he’s slated to come off the IL and start against the Reds, though this isn't official as of now.

For Cincinnati, it’ll be Chase Burns who toes the slab. A fireball-throwing sensation, Burns has made hitters look silly through his first five starts of the season. It’s all due to his lethal three-pitch mix that relies on a four-seam fastball that touches triple digits and a slider that buckles the knees of unsuspecting hitters. When he’s really feeling it, he’ll mix in a changeup that has the potential to be just as deadly as the other two pitches.

Getting to Burns won’t be easy. Just ask the Tampa Bay Rays, whom Burns put down easily in his most recent time on the hill. Over 5 2/3 innings of work, Burns struck out eight Rays, walked just two and allowed two runs. That followed an effort in which he went six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants on April 16. Yeah, Burns is good, and the Rockies are going to have their work cut out for them tonight in Cincinnati.

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation); 60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament).